Visitors at the Microsoft Hub at the exhibition can explore the latest advancements in cybersecurity, AI-powered autonomous agents, and Microsoft’s industry-leading security solutions

Dubai, UAE – Microsoft today spotlighted the future of cybersecurity with Agentic AI, autonomous, AI-powered agents purpose-built for defending against evolving cyber threats. At GISEC Global 2025, the Middle East and Africa’s largest cybersecurity event, Microsoft is spotlighting how Agentic AI is transforming cybersecurity – equipping organizations with intelligent agents capable of detecting, triaging, and responding to threats faster than ever before.

As cybercriminals leverage AI to scale deception, accelerate attacks, and outsmart human defenders, Microsoft is leading the charge against AI-driven cybercrime. This year at GISEC Global 2025, the company is unveiling the latest evolution of Agentic AI: Microsoft Security Copilot Agents – the next-generation AI agents that operate autonomously within defined safety boundaries to empower cybersecurity teams. These agents prioritize risks, surface critical insights, and reduce alert fatigue by handling repetitive or routine analysis. Work continuously, these agents adapt to evolving threat landscapes, enhancing defenders' reach and resilience. In an industry first, Microsoft partner, Help AG, will demonstrate a Phishing Triage Agent that manages routine phishing alerts and cyberattacks, freeing up human defenders to focus on more complex cyberthreats and proactive security measures.

“As Generative AI reshapes industries, it also presents new challenges in cybersecurity," said Naim Yazbeck, General Manager of Microsoft UAE. “Cybercriminals are leveraging these advancements to develop more sophisticated methods, making it crucial for us to stay ahead with innovative solutions. Microsoft is leading with a defense-first approach – embedding AI across our cybersecurity platforms to empower defenders with real-time intelligence, autonomous threat response, and greater operational agility.” He added “In alignment with the UAE’s national vision for a secure and resilient digital economy, our commitment is clear: to help public and private sector organisations strengthen cyber resilience, safeguard trust, and unlock the full potential of AI to innovate responsibly and securely."

Microsoft’s Hub in Hall 6 is a dynamic space that highlights the company’s end-to-end security strategy and Generative AI capabilities. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the latest innovations, including Microsoft Security Copilot, a Generative AI-powered cybersecurity assistant designed to enhance threat detection, streamline investigations, and deliver actionable insights. Microsoft Security Copilot also integrates seamlessly Microsoft’s expansive security ecosystem, including tools like Defender, Sentinel, and Intune, to empower organizations against evolving threats.

“With Microsoft Security Copilot with AI agents, we are redefining how security teams operate – optimizing response times, automating routine tasks, and bridging knowledge gaps in an age of increasingly complex digital threats,” said Tariq Halawani, Executive Director, Enterprise Solutions, Microsoft UAE. “At GISEC 2025, we demonstrate how these game-changer tools can help transform cybersecurity, not as a liability, but as an unparalleled asset,”

As part of its participation at the event, Microsoft is also spotlighting key insights from its latest Cyber Signals report, titled "AI-powered deception: Emerging fraud threats and countermeasures." The report details how cybercriminals are leveraging Generative AI to scale deception in ways that were previously costly or technically challenging. From hyper-realistic images and fake videos to cloned voices and fraudulent websites, AI-driven scams are becoming more believable, more scalable, and increasingly difficult to detect. Microsoft's security solutions, powered by trillions of signals analyzed daily, are at the forefront of countering these evolving threats – blocking $4 billion in fraud attempts and rejecting over 49,000 fraudulent partnership enrollments in the past year alone. Microsoft is also collaborating closely with law enforcement and industry partners to share threat intelligence and combat criminal misuse of AI.

The Microsoft Hub also features interactive zones spotlighting the Microsoft Entra Suite, Microsoft Purview, and Microsoft Threat Protection. The Hub also includes a Networking Area, a Food & Beverage Area, an entertainment arena, and an activation stage, fostering both engagement and learning. Visitors can further explore demonstrations by Microsoft’s 12 technology partners, including BPS, Cloud4C, CPX, Diyar, Core42, Insight, Obrela, Paramount/Ahlan Cyber, Quorom Cyber, Rubrik, TrustWave, and Wizard Group.

GISEC Global 2025 is being held under the theme “Securing an AI-Powered Future” and brings together more than 750 global cybersecurity brands, along with over 25,000 infosec professionals from 160+ countries, making it a focal point for pioneering cybersecurity transformations. Microsoft's participation underscores its commitment to equipping organizations across industries with secure AI capabilities, enabling them to navigate the challenges of the modern threat landscape confidently and responsibly.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.