Aed Energy, a leading developer of next class long-duration thermal energy storage systems, has appointed Dr. David Bushnell as Head of Product Development. This appointment supports Aed Energy’s strategic mission to accelerate clean, affordable energy by advancing its core technology from pilot systems to commercial deployment.

David holds a PhD in III-V photovoltaics and brings over two decades of experience in semiconductor and photovoltaics technology development. He has held senior roles in two pioneering energy startups, including his most recent position at Oxford PV, where he led device performance testing and research and development operations in advanced photovoltaics. An accomplished technologist with a focus on advanced technology, product development, and integrated software systems, David will oversee the strategic planning, design, and execution of Aed Energy’s product development roadmap. This includes a central role in advancing its MWh-scale thermal battery from pilot to commercial readiness.

Reflecting on his appointment, David said: “I’m thrilled to join the Aed Energy team at such an exciting time. I’m deeply aligned with the company’s mission to combat the climate crisis through no-nonsense engineering and innovation. I look forward to working with the team to bring this transformative storage technology to market and support the global shift to clean, sustainable energy.”

Commenting on the appointment, CEO, Rayan Kassis said: “David’s addition to the leadership team comes at a pivotal moment in our growth. His extensive technical knowledge and leadership experience combined with his proven track record in taking innovative energy technologies from concept to product will be instrumental in commercially scaling our technology to meet global energy demands.

Headquartered in London, Aed Energy is pioneering the next generation of thermal energy storage and power systems. Its breakthrough solution uses low-cost, abundant materials and a proprietary heat-to-power conversion technology to deliver both heat and electricity. Designed for flexibility across grid-scale storage, renewable energy integration, combined heat and power (CHP), and industrial heat processes, Aed Energy’s system offers long-duration performance and a cost-competitive alternative to fossil fuels and lithium-ion batteries - helping to accelerate the global transition to affordable, clean energy.

