Cairo - Tasaheel, Egypt’s largest and fastest-growing lender for small businesses and entrepreneurs, and part of MNT-Halan, announced the successful conclusion of a landmark EGP 2.5 billion corporate bond issuance, the largest of its kind in the Egyptian market to date.

Tasaheel’s issuance, which received an investment-grade BBB+ rating from Middle East Ratings and Investor Services (MERIS), comes in two tranches: the first tranche valued at EGP 2 billion with a tenor of 12 months, and the second tranche valued at EGP 500 million with a tenor of 36 months.

Mounir Nakhla, Founder and CEO of MNT-Halan, commented:

"Issuing Egypt’s largest corporate bond marks a major milestone for MNT-Halan. It reflects the ambition of our management team and the strength of our financial and operational performance. More importantly, it opens a strategic new funding channel that will support our next phase of growth. It has been a complex and demanding process, and we are proud to have delivered it successfully."

Islam Ayyoub, Managing Director of Tasaheel, added:

"This issuance supports our ability to meet growing demand for business loans and reinforces the scale and efficiency of our lending operations. It reflects confidence in our business model and our commitment to serving more small and medium-sized businesses across Egypt."

CI Capital acted as the issuance manager and bookrunner, while KPMG – Hazem Hassan served as the financial auditor, and Matouk Bassiouny & Hennawy acted as the legal advisor for the transaction.

About MNT-Halan

MNT-Halan, Egypt and MENA’s first fintech unicorn, was founded in 2018 with a mission to improve lives by revolutionizing access to financial services through technology. MNT-Halan provides business and consumer loans, prepaid cards, e-wallets, savings, and e-commerce services through the Halan app and a nationwide physical presence. Since inception, MNT-Halan has served more than 8 million customers globally by providing financial services for both individuals and businesses.

MNT-Halan holds Microfinance, SME finance, Consumer Finance, and Nano Finance licenses from the Egyptian Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), as well as the first independent Electronic Wallet license from the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to disburse, collect, and transfer money digitally through mobile applications.

The company has received many accolades, including being named the Most Innovative Fintech Company in the Middle East and Africa by Global Finance Magazine, featured on the Financial Times’ list of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies for three consecutive years, and listed in Forbes Middle East’s The Middle East’s Fintech 50.

Its Egyptian subsidiary has also been awarded the Bronze Client Protection Certificate by MFR Global Rating Agency (under the Cerise + SPTF framework) and holds ISO/IEC 27001 certification for meeting the highest international standards in data protection, risk management, and compliance.