Doha, Qatar: Hilton Doha The Pearl is pleased to introduce Ahmet Antepli as its newly appointed General Manager. With a career shaped by years of hands-on work in hotel operations across the Middle East and Europe, Antepli steps into the role with a focused mindset, aiming to ensure every guest journey reflects the high standards of the hotel, and lead a team that takes pride in personalized service. He will also lead on strategic initiatives set in motion to re-position the property’s identity as a leisure-focused destination and a preferred resort in the heart of the city.

Ahmet Antepli brings more than just professional experience, he brings personal connection. Born and raised in Doha, and fluent in Arabic, Turkish, and English, he has deep roots in the region and a clear understanding of what makes this city special. Over the years, he has held leadership roles at renowned properties such as Swissôtel The Bosphorus in Istanbul, Mövenpick in both Doha and Istanbul, Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, and Rocco Forte Hotels in the UAE.

His previous General Manager roles, including the pre-opening of Address Istanbul Hotel, Kempinski Hotel The Dome in Antalya, the pre-opening of Dusit Hotel & Suites in Doha, and the conversion of DoubleTree by Hilton in Al Khobar, have collectively sharpened his strategic approach to hotel management, operational excellence, and the development of high-performing teams.

Most recently, Antepli served as General Manager of The Plaza Doha, part of the LXR Hotels & Resorts collection by Hilton, before transitioning to his current role at Hilton Doha The Pearl. Now leading Hilton Doha The Pearl, he brings with him a steady, team-focused leadership style and a genuine passion for delivering quality, continuing his commitment to excellence in hospitality.

Speaking about the new chapter, Antepli said: "Taking on this leadership role carries a deep personal significance for me. This city has shaped much of who I am, both professionally and personally. I am committed to building on the strong foundation already in place at Hilton Doha The Pearl and I look forward to working with the team to further establish Hilton Doha The Pearl as a destination that not only welcomes guests, but leaves a lasting mark through exceptional experiences and genuine hospitality.

Ahmet holds an MBA in service industry management from Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland. Outside of work, he enjoys scuba diving and staying active through tennis and jump rope, hobbies that complement his dynamic approach to leadership.

With its prime location, inviting atmosphere, and commitment to genuine service, Hilton Doha The Pearl continues to grow as a favourite leisure destination for both international visitors and the local community.

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world’s most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.