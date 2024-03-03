Greenpeace MENA urgently calls for action in response to confirmed reports of the sinking of the cargo ship "Rubymar" in the Red Sea. Believed to be carrying over 41,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertilizer the Rubymar wreckage presents an imminent danger to the delicate marine ecosystems in the area.

Julien Jreissati, Programme Director at Greenpeace MENA, expressed grave concern, stating, "Without immediate action, this situation could escalate into a major environmental crisis. As well as any further leaks of fuel oil from the engines, the sinking of the vessel could further breach the hull, allowing water to contact with the thousands of tonnes of fertilizer, which could then be released into the Red Sea and disrupt the balance of the marine ecosystems, triggering cascading effects throughout the food web. This disruption could have far-reaching consequences, affecting various species that depend on these ecosystems and, in turn, potentially impacting the very livelihoods of coastal communities. Immediate access to the shipwreck site is imperative for an expert response team to assess the situation and swiftly devise and implement an emergency plan."

