Jakarta's property market is currently considered undervalued, making it a prime opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on the city's growth potential. However, the lack of transparency in the market can make it challenging for investors to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities and make informed decisions. In 2022, JLL's global real estate transparency index classified Indonesia as a "semi-transparent" market and ranked it 12th among 16 Asian markets.

Realiste, a proptech company that specializes in AI-based solutions for real estate investment, is committed to making the Jakarta property market more transparent and accessible for investors. The company is already operating in 20 cities around the world, including Dubai, Riyadh, New York, London, and other cities. Currently, it continues its global expansion and develops its technologies in the real estate market of Jakarta, Indonesia.

Through their online platform "Index", investors can purchase real estate in off-plan projects directly from developers, without the need for intermediaries. This product is available in 20 cities worldwide and can help investors identify undervalued real estate with the best growth potential. It calculates the current value of a specific property and its predicted value over the next one, two, or three years. The platform even provides information on how much an investor can earn from renting out the property.

Another innovative product of Realiste is called "My Portfolio", a free smartphone app that serves as a stock tracker for real estate investments. Users can upload their properties to the app and monitor the value dynamics of their portfolio. The app utilizes AI to track market changes and provide recommendations on which properties to sell or buy to maximize profitability and minimize risk.

Realiste has already established partnerships and secured the guidance of advisors in a new location, to assist with the advancement of the real estate market, collaborate with indigenous property developers, and engage with potential investors. The company’s launch in Jakarta is expected to bring revolutionary changes to the real estate industry in Indonesia, providing investors with valuable insights and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions. The expansion of Realiste's operations to Jakarta is a testament to the company's commitment to promoting diversity, inclusion, and innovation in the tech sector.

About Realiste:

Realiste is a proptech company that develops AI-based products for real estate investments. The company uses cutting-edge technology to provide investors with valuable insights and data-driven solutions for making smarter investment decisions. In 2022, it was recognized as the leading artificial intelligence company in the UAE.

Realiste is committed to driving innovation and growth in the real estate industry, and is dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion in the tech sector.

The company’s goal is to build the first real estate exchange that can help to identify the most profitable options in the market, allow purchase online within seconds directly from developers, and manage all the purchased assets in one place.

The company’s headquarters are located in Dubai. Overall, Realiste covers over 20 cities, including Riyadh, Jakarta, Abu Dhabi, London, New York, Bangkok, Dubai, and Bali island. By the end of 2023, the team aims to expand Realiste to more than 30 cities globally, partnering with local businesses that share the company’s vision and have an in-depth understanding of their markets.

Realiste has strong advisers on board, including representatives of top developers and business elites in the UAE. Among them is Fatima Al Jaber, Board Member and Head of Projects Committee at Al Jaber Group, who was listed in Forbes' 100 Most Powerful Women in 2014. Another adviser is Ahmed Alenazi, the former CEO of STC Pay, the first fintech unicorn in Saudi Arabia. Realiste's team also includes other influential businessmen from the MENA region who provide the company with non-public information about the real estate market.