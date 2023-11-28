As part of the initiative, an in-depth study will be conducted to monitor the current state of indoor air quality in selected UAE classrooms to identify solutions and best practices that can inform public policy

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Giving a boost to the UAE’s push to improve air quality in the country, Goumbook, a leading social enterprise accelerating Sustainability and Climate Action in the UAE and beyond, together with Sanofi, has launched Take a Breath, a UAE-wide initiative aimed at raising awareness of indoor air quality and empowering individuals and organisations to take concrete actions to improve it.

Take a Breath is aligned with the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which provides a general framework for aligning government entities and the private sector to maintain air quality and reduce air pollution.

According to the United Nations, air pollution is the single greatest environmental threat to health in the world, with 7 million people dying from ambient air pollution and household air pollution every year. Through the Take a Breath initiative, Goumbook and Sanofi underscore their joint commitment to creating safer indoor environments where people can thrive, aligning with the United Nations-recognised human right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment, and highlighting clean air as a prerequisite for human health and wellbeing.

Air quality is a national priority for the UAE, given the direct and indirect implications it can have on health, the economy and the environment. Improving indoor air quality and reducing human health risks due to exposure to indoor air pollution is identified as one of the four strategic objectives of the UAE National Air Quality Agenda 2031, which sets out programs and actions related to indoor air quality to achieve the strategic goal.

Towards this goal and as part of Take a Breath, an in-depth study will be conducted in 40 primary years classrooms across 10 schools in Dubai within the current academic year 2023-2024. The purpose of the study is to measure the concentrations of key air quality indicators within the classrooms and to monitor air quality variation characteristics before and after implementation of remedial solutions, to then create a benchmark from the findings to inform best practices. The study thus hopes to serve as the foundation for the UAE’s broader mission to make indoor air quality a priority, reducing human health risks.

As improving indoor air quality is linked to climate adaptation supporting public health outcomes, the preliminary results from the school study will be announced during a meeting at COP28.

Mai Daoud

Sustainability Lead for AMEA and China Region, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

“Sanofi is proud of its longstanding legacy and ongoing commitment to make a positive social impact on our planet. We take an all-encompassing approach to sustainability that spans all vital areas of health and climate action, with the goal of leaving future generations a liveable planet. We’re pleased to reinforce our commitment to a sustainable and healthier society through our partnership with Goumbook.”

Tatiana Antonelli Abella

Founder of Goumbook

“Better living starts with better indoor air. While we may not be able to control our outdoor air, we do have the opportunity to transform the indoor air we breathe. especially considering that we spend over 90% of our time indoors. To solve this important sustainability challenge, we invite all stakeholders to come together to spread the Take a Breath message and drive action in order for us all to thrive.”

Ian Ward

Principal at Emirates International School, Meadows

As one of the first schools to participate in this important study, at Emirates International School, we are delighted to be working with Goumbook and Sanofi on such an innovative project as the ‘Take a Breath’ initiative. The results and solutions that will be gained from it will have the potential to significantly impact and support student wellbeing and success.”

Take a Breath aims at educating and changing mindsets, driving action in our homes, schools, offices, communities and beyond. Visit www.takeabreath.ae for more information about this project.

