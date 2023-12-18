Johannesburg: Goscor Lift Trucks (GLT), a key player in the industrial warehousing equipment sector, is delighted to announce the rebranding of their premier forklift brand, Doosan, which will now be supplied under the iconic Bobcat livery in line with the global Doosan Bobcat rebrand strategy.

Bobcat forklifts have a rich history dating back to 1968 when the first forklift was manufactured in South Korea under the Daewoo brand. In 2005, Doosan acquired the company, leading to the formation of Doosan Industrial Vehicle (DIV) in 2011. In 2021, Doosan Bobcat took over the entire organisation, including manufacturing facilities in Incheon (Korea), Yanta (China), and Lübben (Germany). Presently, the company operates in over 90 countries.

As a prominent member of the Goscor Group, GLT has been a trusted provider of industrial warehousing equipment solutions since 1984. “Recognised for its extensive range of electric and diesel-powered forklifts, along with exceptional after-sales service, GLT has established itself as a dynamic forklift company offering comprehensive warehousing solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership. Today, GLT is a leading supplier in the South African materials handling industry,” affirms GLT Business Development Director, Patrick Barber.

GLT has a history of supplying world-renowned brands such as Crown, Bendi, Dec, Doosan, and, as of mid-year 2023, Movexx range of electric tugs, along with Sunlight batteries and energy solutions.

Barber, who has been with Goscor for over two decades, asserts that with his involvement in the conversion of Daewoo forklifts to the Doosan brand in 2005, GLT is well-acquainted with the process of forklift rebranding, drawing from firsthand experience in this domain.

In the earlier part of this year, GLT underwent its own corporate rebranding, aligning with the Goscor Group's commitment to enhancing customer uptime across various industries.

As of January 1, 2024, Doosan Bobcat (DIV) forklift trucks and warehouse equipment will proudly carry the well-known Bobcat colours. With the transition of Doosan to Bobcat forklifts, Goscor Lift Trucks is proud to be part of the renowned Bobcat family, known globally for its compact machines used in construction and agriculture industries across South Africa.

Under the Goscor umbrella, Bobcat loaders and telehandlers, will continue to be sold through Goscor Earthmoving Equipment business unit, reinforcing Goscor Group's commitment to providing Trusted Equipment Solutions and positioning itself as a brand that is professional, on-point, vibrant, and engaging for the future.

About Doosan Industrial Vehicle

Doosan Industrial Vehicle is a company within the Doosan Group. Since the production of the first forklift in Korea in 1968, the Forklifts Division has been determined to meet customers’ needs for quality material handling supplies and services. All machines are designed to offer simple, powerful and performance as well as operator comfort and environmental friendliness, that help you to get the most from your investment.

Doosan Industrial Vehicle now supply forklifts to over 90 countries and have become a preferred supplier to many of the world’s leading fleet users. Doosan is a major new force in materials handling.

For more information on Doosan Industrial Vehicles, visit https://doosaniv.com/eu/

About Bobcat

Since 1958, Bobcat has been empowering people to accomplish more. As a leading global manufacturer of compact equipment, Bobcat has a proud legacy of innovation and a reputation based on delivering smart solutions to customers’ toughest challenges. Backed by the support of a worldwide network of independent dealers and distributors, Bobcat offers an extensive line of compact equipment, including loaders, excavators, telehandlers, compact tractors, mowers, attachments, parts and services and other equipment. The Bobcat brand is owned by Doosan Bobcat.

For more information about Bobcat and its products, visit www.bobcat.com

About Goscor Lift Trucks (GLT)

Goscor Lift Trucks (GLT), part of the Goscor Group, has been a leading provider of industrial warehousing equipment solutions since 1984. Offering a diverse range of electric and diesel-powered forklifts and exceptional after-sales service, GLT is committed to delivering complete warehousing solutions with the lowest total cost of ownership. GLT stands as a dynamic forklift company and a prominent supplier in the South African materials handling industry.