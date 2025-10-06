Dhahran, Saudi Arabia: Google has selected Saudi startup Lahint, a rising GovTech platform, to join the Growth Academy: AI for GovTech 2025, as one of 24 startups worldwide chosen to drive innovation in the government sector.

This milestone follows Lahint’s graduation from leading regional programs such as Misk Launchpad, CODE Tech Founders, and Unlocked by Sanabil 500, underscoring its position as one of the fastest-growing GovTech players in the Middle East.

Ahmed Saber, Lahint’s Chief Technology Officer at Lahint, stated that joining Google’s accelerator marks a significant step in supporting the company’s technical and operational growth. He added that Lahint currently offers more than 60 digital government services, benefiting over 200 companies ranging from startups and SMEs to large enterprises.

Saber emphasized that Lahint is focused on developing solutions powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to reduce processing times, minimize errors, and increase transparency.

Lahint has obtained four ISO certifications, and is also an AI service provider accredited by SDAIA and holds its Waee badge for AI ethics compliance.

About Lahint

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, Lahint aims to become the leading platform for automating government services in the Kingdom. The company’s mission aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, enhancing digital transformation, improving efficiency in public services, and creating a more seamless business environment.