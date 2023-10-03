Riyadh - GoDaddy, Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, announces the addition of its WordPress site migration tool built into its Web Hosting, Web Hosting Plus and Managed WordPress hosting products, to help its customers save time and money when migrating a WordPress website from third-party hosts to GoDaddy, and also between GoDaddy accounts.

Once a customer purchases a Web Hosting, Web Hosting Plus or a Managed WordPress plan, they will get access to this new free migration tool. This tool has been created to help small businesses improve the management of their online presence. The tool is designed for entrepreneurs to easily move a website built with WordPress, from third-party hosting providers to GoDaddy or between two GoDaddy hosting accounts.

GoDaddy’s hosting plans also offer specialized hosting technical support available 24/7 and a guaranteed service uptime of 99.9%, a metric that measures the reliability and availability by determining the amount of uninterrupted and operational time it provides (with a higher uptime percentage indicating a more reliable and available service).

GoDaddy’s WordPress site migration tool enables customers to migrate their WordPress website hosting to GoDaddy in just a few clicks. However, customers who require additional assistance in migrating their WordPress website can opt for the paid migration service that GoDaddy’s Customer Care offers.

“This convenient and easy-to-use tool can help Mexican entrepreneurs save their time and effort when migrating WordPress websites from third-party hosts to GoDaddy,” says Gianluca Stamerra, senior director of go-to-market for LATAM + Iberia at GoDaddy. “This new addition is an extension of GoDaddy's effort to empower entrepreneurs and small business owners in Mexico with the necessary tools, insights, and resources to succeed in their digital journey,” concluded Stamerra.