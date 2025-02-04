Leiden, the Netherlands / Dubai, United Arab Emirates - ChannelEngine, a global leader in marketplace integration and operation software, today announced its collaboration with GMG, a global well-being and retail conglomerate, to drive GMG’s marketplace expansion across MENA and SEA.

GMG, a global retailer, manufacturer and distributor, has established itself as a dominant force in the retail industry, operating a robust portfolio that features internationally recognized brands, such as Nike, Columbia, Jordan, The North Face, Timberland, and Vans. By partnering with ChannelEngine, GMG enhances its marketplace capabilities, leveraging the platform’s advanced integration technology to optimize operations, expand brand visibility, and drive significant revenue growth.

With ChannelEngine’s innovative software, GMG will seamlessly integrate its world-class brand portfolio into leading marketplaces, efficiently managing product data, inventory, orders, and pricing across multiple online platforms. This integration will empower GMG to maximize its reach, catering to the rapidly growing e-commerce demand in the MENA and SEA regions.

Niels Floors, VP of Strategic Development and Regional Lead at ChannelEngine, commented:

“GMG’s unparalleled portfolio and regional influence make them an ideal partner for ChannelEngine. By combining their expertise in retail with our cutting-edge marketplace technology, we are unlocking immense potential for growth and innovation in the MENA and SEA e-commerce ecosystems. Together, we’re setting the stage for a transformative digital expansion.”

Jonathan Flender, Vice President - Digital & Omni at GMG, shared:

“At GMG, we focus on driving digital innovation and expanding our e-commerce footprint globally. Partnering with ChannelEngine unlocks new opportunities to streamline operations and expand our reach across leading marketplaces. By automating processes, optimizing product listings, and centralizing order management, we can deliver a superior online experience to customers worldwide. This collaboration supports our goal of transforming e-commerce into a profitable growth engine for the business.”

The partnership highlights the growing importance of marketplaces in driving ecommerce growth across regions where digital adoption is surging. With ChannelEngine’s scalable platform, GMG is well-equipped to capitalize on this trend, ensuring its brands achieve greater visibility and reach in an increasingly competitive online retail environment.

About ChannelEngine

ChannelEngine connects brands and retailers to over 950 marketplaces worldwide, offering a single platform to manage product data, inventory, orders, and pricing across all online channels. With smart automation and seamless integration, we enable businesses to sell more, grow faster, and stay in control. Headquartered in Leiden, Netherlands, with global offices in Dubai, New York, Munich, Paris, Berlin and Singapore, we empower leading brands like Unilever, Sanofi, Philips, and Sonos to expand their marketplace presence.

About GMG

GMG is a global well-being company retailing, distributing, and manufacturing a portfolio of leading international and home-grown brands across sports, everyday goods, health and beauty, properties, and logistics sectors. Its vision is to inspire people to win in ways that make the world better. GMG's investments span across six key verticals: GMG Sports, GMG Everyday Goods, GMG Health and Beauty, GMG Properties, GMG Logistics, and GMG Home.

In line with its 'farm-to-fork' vision, GMG covers the entire food consumption chain with its state-of-the-art food manufacturing facilities, expanding food retail network, and distribution of popular international brands. The company entered the food retail industry by acquiring Géant operations in April 2022. In February 2023, GMG acquired aswaaq LLC, including its companies operating in retail, trading, and properties, positioning the group as one of the UAE's largest community mall operators.

Under the ownership and management of the Baker family for over 47 years, GMG is a valued partner of choice for the world's most successful and respected brands in the well-being sector. Working across the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia, GMG has introduced more than 120 brands across 21 countries. These include notable home-grown brands such as Sun & Sand Sports, Dropkick, Supercare Pharmacy, Farm Fresh, Klassic, and international brands like Nike, Columbia, Converse, Timberland, Vans, Mama Sita's, and McCain.