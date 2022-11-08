Global mobility marketplace Gettransfer.com wins world’s leading travel app award at the 2022 Uzakrota Travel Summit Awards. The Uzakrota Travel Awards are one of the worlds biggest travel conferences in the world covering categories such as online travel agencies, hotels, airline companies, tech startups, hospitality and more. Gettransfer.com launched in Dubai and Saudi Arabia earlier this year, followed by one of it’s largest markets yet, Turkey as part of its MENA expansion plans.

GetTransfer.com proved to be an incontestable leader in the category of ‘World’s Leading Travel App’ where it competed with giants of the digitalization of the travel industry. “It is such a big honor to be marked by Uzakrota Travel Awards — and even greater responsibility at the same time”, states the founder of the service, Alexander Pershikov. “We want to thank everyone who casted their vote for us; we are deeply honored for this trust and mutual affection. We will continue to do our best to offer the services of even higher quality and meet the needs of our customers”.

There were more than 40 categories presente, and up to 300,000 votes cased, coming in from different places in the world. This year, the voting process took place on the 3rd of October and closed off at midnight on the 28th of the same month.

Award winning, GetTransfer.com has already built a reputation by winning various awards for its unique product offering in the last years since it’s inception. In 2020 the service intensified its reputation as the leading innovative company in digital travel, receiving the special Innovation in Travel Award by Globe Travel Awards. In 2019, GetTransfer.com was awarded as the Best Technology product of the year by the Travolution Awards which is aimed at recognising the best and the most innovative works in the sphere of digital traveling.

About Gett5ransfer.com

GetTransfer.com is the largest global travel mobility marketplace for booking transfers and hourly renting cars with chauffeurs. The platform is expanding the taxi market by providing the best prices and fair conditions for our clients in 180 countries in more than 20 languages.



