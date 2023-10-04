HE Al Zeyoudi: “This announcement is another positive step forward for the UAE’s technology ecosystem and I look forward to seeing the impact of Endava’s ideas and innovations on the local economy.”

Abu Dhabi : Endava, the London-headquartered tech solutions provider and consultancy, has announced its joining the Ministry of Economy’s NextGen FDI program, which it will use to extend its footprint in the UAE. It now plans to build on the existing team already present in its office in Dubai’s Internet City and relocate senior leadership and technical teams to the country.

The company, which is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DAVA), boasts a global workforce of more than 12,000 and a presence in Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East, with their main technical and programming resources located in Eastern Europe. They are a global provider of digital transformation, agile development and intelligent automation services, providing a technological bridge to enable businesses and governments to achieve their long-term ambitions – whether through the transformation of legacy infrastructure, the development of dynamic new platforms, or new product or service ideation. With a strong track record in payment solutions, logistics and retail, the company is looking to leverage the synergies between their service offering and the economic diversification agendas of governments across the Gulf region.

His Excellency Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, said: “Our partnership with Endava is a genuine milestone for the NextGen FDI initiative. It marks the expansion into the UAE of a well-established, global technology solutions provider that can support our economic vision in three important ways: by enabling the digital transformation of businesses and government departments in the UAE; enhancing the maturity and sophistication of our advanced technology ecosystem, including the burgeoning NextGen FDI community; and providing a highly sought-after product that can accelerate our services exports. This announcement is another positive step forward for the UAE and I look forward to seeing the impact of Endava’s ideas and innovations on the local economy.”

John Cotterell, Chief Executive Officer of Endava, said the opportunities available in the UAE and the wider Middle East for their service offering warrant the deeper footprint. “We recognize the rate of change that the economies of the Gulf region are experiencing right now, with government visions accelerating diversification and digitalization efforts as they prepare to meet the challenges of the evolving landscape. We believe Endava’s suite of services, as well as our strategic thinking and long-term, partnership approach, can play a role in this transformation, and also support the development of the local ecosystem as the UAE seeks to transition to a knowledge-based economy. The NextGen FDI program has opened the door to a more substantial presence here and we look forward to showcasing our capabilities to the local and ultimately regional market.”

David Boast, Endava’s General Manager for the Middle East and North Africa Region, believes Dubai is the ideal base for regional expansion in the UAE. “We see incredible potential in the Middle East region. The UAE is embarking on an exciting digital transformation journey which we are delighted to be a part of. We believe that a stronger, deeper presence in the market can assist in the development of both localized strategies and homegrown talent to enable us to fully contribute to it. We have already started to work with clients here and understand the scale of ambition here very much mirrors our own.”

Launched in 2022, NextGenFDI aims to support the growth of the nation’s knowledge-driven economy by enabling rapid incorporation processes to speed up licensing, facilitating the issuance of bulk or golden visas, accelerating banking services, and providing commercial and residential lease incentives for advanced technology companies seeking to relocate to the UAE.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com