Riyadh: One of the fastest-growing short-form video platforms in the world – Kwai has debuted in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to empower content creators, influencers and ordinary people who are ready to share their skills – whether singing, dancing, cooking or DIY arts – with the rest of the world.

Kwai encourages users in the Kingdom to be their authentic selves within communities of the same interest, making content creation both inclusive and accessible. Using machine learning algorithms, Kwai curates streams of content based on users’ interests. This means that they can enjoy highly personalized experiences, while creating and discovering meaningful and dynamic content.

Jingxing Su, Managing Director, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia at Kwai, says: “Kwai has been gaining popularity in the region, and we are delighted to offer local users a new short video platform where they can access diversified, entertaining and useful content. Content creators are the core of our business, and our mission is to empower as many of them as possible, rather than focus on a lucky few.”

He added: “KSA is a dynamic market for content creators, and we are delighted that they will be able to achieve their full potential and grow their community of fans through Kwai.”

Kwai has already launched two campaigns personalized for its users in KSA and other regional markets during the Holy month of Ramadan, including #RamadanRecipes, in collaboration with celebrity chefs such as Hisham Baeshen, and a scripted in-app drama campaign, #KwaiRamadanSeries to encourage localized content. Recently, Kwai hosted its first-ever high-quality drama series featuring Egyptian superstar actress and singer Ayten Amer and other top content creators showcasing their acting talents and creative abilities.

This Eid, Kwai will launch #EidOnKwai, #EidLook and #جاهزين_للعيد to celebrate the festival.

Kwai aims to leverage its superior machine learning algorithm to empower creative people in the country. Furthermore, it will build on short video and live streaming as its commercial infrastructure and facilitate digital transformation across industries in line with KSA’s digital economy strategy.

About Kwai

Kwai is a short video app developed by Kuaishou Technology, a technology company focused on developing content sharing platforms where content creation, distribution and discoveries are quick and easy, as well as inclusive and diverse. Its technology offers users a highly personalized experience and encourages members of all communities to create and discover content of dynamic value. More information at www.kwai.com and @kwai_mena.

