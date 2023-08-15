On its 77th Independence Day, as India continues to grow among the world’s top five largest economies, solidifying its position as a global manufacturing partner, Blue Ocean Corporation, a world leader in procurement, logistics, and supply chain management training, with headquarters in Dubai, UAE, expands its footprint in India.

Blue Ocean, the largest provider of management training services in the Middle East, has opened branches in Kochi, Delhi, Pune, and Kolkata to seal the knowledge gap in the Indian market. A global provider of training solutions, the company also intends to make additional investments in India and by expanding operations in additional Tier 1 and Tier 2 locations in the coming years.

Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation said, “India is a strategic market for global investment. The country’s thriving economy and emerging position as a valued global manufacturing hub unfold immense growth opportunities for logistics and supply chain professionals. We are thrilled to explore the opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing markets by transforming the workforce with our training expertise.”

As per the reports of the Logistics Performance Index 2023 from the World Bank, India has moved up six positions to take the 38th spot in the index of 139 nations. The Indian supply chain market is booming as a result of the country's favorable business policies and technological advancements.

In addition to creating a huge impact on nation’s economy, upskilling the supply chain personnel will be crucial to India's goal of having an economy worth more than USD 5 trillion by 2025.

Abdul Azeez, Group Chairman of Blue Ocean Corporation added, “This will further support our global expansion, including the rapidly including Indian market. We are already open in four major metro cities in India and will be soon present in 25+ cities in the country. There is a huge untapped market for upskilling SCM professionals in the country and we have the right expertise to deliver growth.”

The expansion of Blue Ocean, a brand headquartered in UAE with operations in more than 16 countries, is a testament to the organization’s commitment to the booming Indian market, reflecting the strong UAE-India bilateral partnership.

Blue Ocean holds global recognition for offering high-quality training solutions across multiple sectors – logistics, procurement, supply chain, HR, administration, quality management, finance, and aviation.

The organization, which is celebrating its 25th year of excellence has been honoured with prestigious recognitions like the Dubai Quality Appreciation Award, Superbrands, Great Place to Work etc.

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and solutions. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Training, Consultancy, Conferences, and Recruitment. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio and has a 130,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

