Dubai, UAE - Dubai’s reputation as a hub for luxury real estate continues to grow, attracting global icons like Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. who recently acquired an AED 200 million high-end penthouse in the ultra-luxurious Bugatti Residences by Binghatti, the world's first and only Bugatti-branded residences.

As one of Dubai’s most exclusive and highly sought after residences, Bugatti Residences features Business Bay’s first ever French Riviera inspired private beach. Paying homage to Bugatti’s pursuit of creating the incomparable, the ultra-luxury residential project also features a plethora of amenities that boast highly sophisticated design and technical feats including a private car elevator, allowing a number of penthouse owners to park their automobiles in their very own penthouses. The project was designed with a complex structure that enables each floor plate to take on a unique shape from, consequently giving every single residential unit a unique layout, thus making the project host 182 ‘piece-unique’ residences; a rare and distinct architectural concept reverberating the highly exclusive nature of the project.

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti is designed to cater to the most discerning high-net-worth individuals. Since it’s launch, the project has recorded some of the highest transaction prices in Dubai. The project also achieved a record-breaking highest rate per square foot in Dubai’s Business Bay district in a transaction valued at AED 9,674 which was recorded in November of last year according to records published by Dubai’s Land Department.

Neymar Jr’s newest residential acquisition is part of the exquisite Sky Mansion collection within the development. It is with equipped with the highly sought-after private car lift, capable of transporting cars directly to the penthouse. The penthouse also features a private swimming pool offering panoramic views of Downtown Dubai.

The rise in global celebrities and high net-worth individuals choosing to become homeowners in Bugatti Residences reflects the project’s status as one of the world’s most exclusive residences set to redefine the standards of luxury living.

About Binghatti:

Binghatti Developers is a renowned Emirati brand in the real estate development sector, holding a leading position with a portfolio exceeding 70 projects valued at over 40 billion AED. The company is led by Chairman Muhammad Binghatti, whose innovative vision aims to deliver luxurious projects that reflect refined artistic taste and high standards in design and quality.

Binghatti has successfully delivered over 15,000 residential units as of 2024, achieving remarkable milestones in collaboration with global brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. The company continues to expand its real estate portfolio to meet the growing market demands, focusing on delivering residential projects that elevate the level of luxury in Dubai.