Claude is already powering DXC OASIS, the company’s AI-native orchestration platform for managed services, now in production with more than 50 joint customers.

With a workforce of over 115,000 across 70 countries, DXC and Anthropic are deepening their existing relationship to bring Claude inside the mission-critical systems and platforms DXC operates for the world’s largest enterprises and governments.

Partnership establishes a new DXC workforce of Claude-certified forward-deployed engineers and builders to be embedded directly in customer environments to accelerate agentic AI transformation.

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, has announced a multi-year global partnership with Anthropic, the AI safety company and creator of Claude. Through this joint initiative, DXC becomes one of the few Global Premier partners in the Claude Partner Network.

Together, the companies will train a dedicated workforce of tens of thousands of forward-deployed, Claude-certified engineers and builders to bring Claude models into production inside the mission-critical technology infrastructure systems DXC operates for the world’s largest banks, airlines, insurers, manufacturers, and government agencies.

The alliance builds on DXC’s existing use of Claude in its own operations, including as the primary development tool used to build DXC OASIS, the company’s AI-native orchestration platform for managed services. Using Claude models, DXC accelerated DXC OASIS software delivery by an estimated 10x, with more than 95% of code generated by Claude before human review. Claude now serves as the default foundation model powering DXC OASIS's agentic workflows. Launched in April 2026, DXC OASIS is currently deployed across more than 50 customers and will be rolled out across the DXC global customer base.

The alliance and its investments are built around DXC Xponential, the company’s AI blueprint that connects technology with people and processes while the Anthropic partnership strengthens it with certified Claude expertise and direct access to Anthropic’s resources.

“DXC helps the world's largest banks, airlines, insurers, and government agencies put new technology to work. They proved Claude inside their own operations first, under the same security and compliance requirements their customers face. Now we're bringing Claude inside those environments together, industry by industry, with engineers who have already done it themselves,” said Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, Anthropic.

“For more than fifty years, DXC and the companies it was built from run the systems that run the world. We know what it takes to deliver in these environments. This alliance with Anthropic combines trust and experience with the most advanced AI technology available and gives our customers something they cannot get anywhere else. We are already using Claude across our own operations and our new DXC OASIS platform. Now we are scaling that capability directly into the mission-critical technology systems we run for our customers. This is a defining moment for DXC and for the industry,” said Raul Fernandez, President & CEO, DXC Technology.

Forward-Deployed Engineers: Recruited by DXC, Certified by Anthropic

At the center of the alliance, DXC is establishing a dedicated team of forward-deployed engineers to work directly inside customer environments. These engineers will be selectively recruited from DXC’s existing engineering talent, trained and certified in 90 days through the Anthropic Partner Academy, receiving persistent, daily access to Claude and progressing through increasingly rigorous levels of proficiency in designing, deploying, and governing agentic AI systems. DXC has also developed additional certification curriculum to enhance its engineers’ capability to operate in mission-critical environments.



The model reflects DXC’s Customer Zero philosophy: the company validated Claude inside its own operations first, under production-grade security and compliance requirements, before bringing that capability to customers.

What’s Next: New Offerings

Initial focus areas include insurance, cybersecurity, and application services, where DXC brings significant domain and operational expertise, and Claude’s agentic AI capabilities can deliver value fastest inside customers’ mission-critical environments.

Insurance: Across organizations, DXC will leverage Claude to deploy agentic solutions and transform core systems aligned to each firm’s unique context, operating model, and strategic intent.

Modernization as a Service (MaaS): DXC is using Claude to accelerate large-scale code modernization for enterprise customers, applying agentic AI to analyze, refactor, and transform legacy codebases faster and with greater accuracy than traditional approaches.

Cybersecurity: DXC OASIS security engineer sub-agent built on Claude Security will give DXC’s cybersecurity team a decisive edge by deploying Claude across security operations centers (SOCs), realizing always-on, AI-driven cyber resilience.

Application Services: DXC is leveraging Claude to develop Anthropic-certified DXC OASIS agents designed to embed Claude directly into the enterprise application maintenance and management environments DXC operates for its customers.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry-Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world’s most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.