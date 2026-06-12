Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced a new partnership with IMG, to introduce live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 26™ in flight via Sport 24, IMG’s live sport channels for the airline and cruise industries. The launch makes Saudia the first airline in Saudi Arabia to offer guests live access to the global tournament while travelling, reflecting the airline’s continued investment in digital innovation and guest experience.

Taking place from June 11 through July 19, 2026, live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 26™ will be offered on selected Saudia aircraft equipped with high-speed inflight connectivity. Guests can watch matches live on their personal devices, keeping them connected to key tournament moments while in the air.

Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Guest Experience Officer at Saudia, said: “This launch reflects how we see the future of guest experience at Saudia: more connected, more engaging, and shaped around what matters to our guests. Through our partnership with Sport 24, we are adding a distinctive new dimension to the onboard experience, allowing guests to stay close to one of the world’s most watched sporting events while enjoying Saudia’s hospitality in flight.”

Beyond the FIFA World Cup 26™, the partnership with Sport 24 will give guests access to a wider year-round portfolio of major global sporting events, including the Premier League, The Championships (Wimbledon), Formula 1, the ATP World Tour, and other leading international competitions.

The launch builds on Saudia’s rollout of high-speed inflight connectivity, introduced in late 2025 as part of the airline’s broader investment in a more connected onboard experience. The service is currently available on more than 30 aircraft across Saudia’s fleet, with continued implementation planned across existing and new aircraft.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked second globally for on-time performance (OTP) in 2025, according to Cirium. Saudia was also recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com