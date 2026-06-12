Dubai, UAE - Kudo.com, formerly known as Kudotrade, has announced the successful acquisition of a UAE Capital Markets Authority (CMA) licence, marking a significant milestone in the company's evolution and reinforcing its commitment to serving traders and investors across the Middle East.

The regulatory approval follows Kudo's recent rebrand and reflects the company's continued growth from a global trading platform into a broader financial services brand focused on delivering seamless access to international and regional markets.

Issued on 9th June 2026, the licence permits Kudo to undertake Promotion and Introduction activities within the UAE and supports the company's expansion across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Alongside the licence approval, Kudo has launched access to a selection of leading GCC-listed equities, enabling clients to trade some of the region's most influential companies from a single platform.

The offering includes major stocks from the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Kuwait, including Emaar Properties, ADNOC Gas and e& in the UAE; Saudi Aramco, Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Telecom Company in Saudi Arabia; Qatar National Bank, Ooredoo and Nakilat in Qatar; and Mobile Telecommunications Company (Zain) in Kuwait.

"Securing our UAE CMA licence represents a major milestone for Kudo.com and demonstrates our commitment to operating within trusted regulatory frameworks as we continue to expand globally," said Finley Wilkinson, Chief Operating Officer at Kudo.

"The Middle East has become one of the most important growth regions for financial services, driven by ambitious economic transformation programmes, increasingly sophisticated capital markets and growing investor participation. This licence allows us to deepen our presence in the region while providing clients with direct access to some of the GCC's most exciting investment opportunities."

The launch comes amid rising international interest in Gulf markets, with the region continuing to attract capital flows through economic diversification initiatives, major infrastructure investments and the growing prominence of regional stock exchanges on the global stage.

As Kudo continues its international expansion, the company remains focused on strengthening its regulatory footprint, enhancing its product offering and delivering innovative trading solutions designed to meet the evolving needs of modern investors.

About Kudo.com

Kudo (formerly Kudotrade) is an innovative global CFD broker offering state-of-the-art technology that provides lightning-fast execution to our clients all over the globe. We have thousands of customers in over 130 countries trading on our award winning platform that offers low-spreads, education and top-tier customer support. Our brand continues to expand globally with physical presence in 3 countries, we are also authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius to provide financial services.

Kudo is a brand name with multiple entities that are authorised and registered in various jurisdictions:



Kudo Trade (Mauritius) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission under license number GB24203599, with its registered address at 6 St Denis Street, 1/F River Court, Port Louis, Mauritius.

Kudo Financial Services LLC is authorised and regulated by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) in the United Arab Emirates with a Category 5 (Promotion & Introduction) license number 20200000435.

With its registered address at Office 906, Magnum Opus Tower, Dubai, UAE.

Learn more: www.kudo.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kudotrade/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kudotrade/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/Kudotrade/61559799306605/

Twitter/X: https://x.com/kudotrade

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDheixXO8hIgAJ10VbyPDhw

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