Proposed framework designed to support growing demand for succession planning, private wealth structuring, family office arrangements and long-term asset holding

Framework developed following extensive market consultations and international benchmarking

Move follows successful launch of SPV and HoldCo licences in 2025, further expanding DMCC’s suite of structuring solutions

Dubai, UAE: DMCC, the leading international business district that drives the flow of global trade through Dubai, is preparing to introduce Foundations within its free zone, marking the next phase in the expansion of its structuring platform.

Currently in the final stages of regulatory review, the proposed Foundations framework will provide investors, family offices and private wealth holders with a flexible and internationally aligned structure designed to support succession planning, long-term asset holding, wealth preservation and governance arrangements.

The initiative follows the successful introduction of DMCC’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) and Holding Company (HoldCo) licences in 2025, which broadened structuring options for investors operating across global markets. Foundations will further strengthen DMCC’s offering by providing an additional framework tailored to the evolving needs of private investors, entrepreneurs, family offices and investment vehicles seeking long-term continuity and effective governance.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, said: “As global wealth patterns continue to evolve and family offices, private investors and entrepreneurs seek increasingly sophisticated structuring solutions, DMCC is committed to ensuring our ecosystem evolves alongside their needs. The introduction of Foundations represents the next step in expanding our structuring platform. By developing a modern, internationally aligned framework, we are providing greater flexibility for succession planning, asset protection, governance, and long-term wealth preservation. Alongside initiatives such as the DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX, this reflects our broader strategy to support capital formation, enterprise growth, and investment across every stage of the investment lifecycle.”

The proposed framework is being developed following extensive market consultation and international benchmarking, reinforcing DMCC’s commitment to maintaining a progressive regulatory environment that responds to the evolving requirements of global family offices and investors.

The framework will complement the growth of private wealth and family office activity, deepening the connection between capital structuring, wealth management and investment alongside DMCC Wealth Hub and DMCC FinX.

Once introduced, Foundations will sit alongside DMCC’s existing structuring solutions, offering members a broader range of options to organise assets, investments and ownership structures within a globally competitive legal and regulatory environment.

Further details on the Foundations framework will be announced in due course.

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About DMCC

DMCC is a centre for global trade. Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s leading international business district in charge of driving the flow of global trade through Dubai. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT) and Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Where the world thrives and does business, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future: www.dmcc.ae