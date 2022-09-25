Al-Mejhem: We Continue Supporting Our Customers with Top Digital Services

Next Year Will See More

Global Finance has named Boubyan Bank the “World’s Best Islamic Digital Bank” for the eighth consecutive year, owing to the bank’s ongoing achievements in this area as well as the role Boubyan plays in offering the highest levels of digital services in Kuwait, and its acquisition of influential market shares.

During a grand ceremony in Dubai, Mr. Abdullah Al-Mejhem, Chief Private Banking and Consumer Banking, received the award on behalf of Boubyan Bank in addition to 3 other awards, namely, Best Islamic Digital Bank in Kuwait, Best Islamic Digital Bank in the Middle East, and Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East.

Mr. Al-Mejhem commented on this occasion by stating: “Here we meet again at one of the most important honorary ceremonies which represents an important milestone in the ongoing journey of Boubyan Bank’s achievements and awards across all banking services and areas, especially the digital banking awards that have been swept by Boubyan Bank over the past years, not only across Kuwait and the Middle East but also worldwide.”

“Global Finance’s awards are particularly important owing to the international institution that awards them, which is renowned for its impartiality, strict and accurate selection criteria, coupled with the highly competitive category under which the bank competed and received the award.”, he added.

Al-Mejhem went on to add: “Our digital services’ journey is very exceptional. It has seen us excel and climb to the top of the pyramid amid tough competition in the market for digital banking services which is growing rapidly.”

“Boubyan Bank always seeks to improve the level of digital banking services towards a more creative and flourishing future, where customer’s convenience is our priority worldwide. This strategic investment that meets the various and changing demands of corporate and SMEs’ customers will confirm the position of Boubyan Bank as a leading Islamic digital bank, locally, regionally, and internationally.”, he added.

He highlighted: “Over the past years, Boubyan Bank was already seeking digital transformation when the Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of offering the bank’s services and products through state-of-the-art digital channels. The bank was also keen on staying up-to-date with the development of technological and digital aspects of banking services and products offered to customers by adding various services which can be performed online through the bank’s website www.bankboubyan.com or through Boubyan App.”

He concluded: “The past years witnessed an unprecedented increase in the number of Boubyan Bank customers using digital banking channels. This led to the great growth in the number of customers and number of banking operations performed using all channels.”

1st Highlight

Awards earned by the bank

Best Islamic Digital Bank in Kuwait 2022 Best Islamic Digital Bank in the Middle East 2022 Best Islamic Digital Bank - Global 2022 Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East 2022

2nd Highlight

** Why is Boubyan ranked the best globally?

In its report about the selection criteria set by a panel of international judges, Global Finance referred to such criteria as: -

Strength of strategy set by the bank for attracting and servicing digital customers.

Success in getting clients to use digital offerings.

Growth of customers who use digital banking services through their various channels, whether through online banking or smart phones.

Innovation and creativity in providing outstanding banking and non-banking services via electronic channels.

-Ends-