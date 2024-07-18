Dubai, UAE – Downtown Dubai’s real estate market has demonstrated robust growth and resilience, cementing its position as a top investment destination, with a remarkable 133% increase in property transactions and a significant 41% rise in rents over recent years*. In line with this trend, GINCO Properties has announced the launch of ONE RESIDENCE, a pioneering development that establishes a new benchmark in luxurious living. Strategically positioned in the heart of Downtown Dubai, ONE RESIDENCE, valued at AED 1.2Billion, offers an unparalleled living experience where the concept of 'One' resonates through every facet of life.

The ONE RESIDENCE is a marvel of style created by Brad Wilkins, the renowned architect who has lived and worked across three continents, with reputed projects across Singapore, China and the USA. Specialized in building some of the world's most well known skyscrapers like Pearl River Tower in China and even the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, Wilkins is excited to be back creating another striking skyscraper in the iconic Downtown area. The ONE Residence, is all set to become an unmissable feature on the exuberant Downtown skyline, prominently featuring luxurious copper panels that play magic with the sunbeams, casting warm hues and creating a distinct visual allure.

The prestigious ONE RESIDENCE address shares the location with the best of Dubai’s retail and hospitality. It comprises 453 luxury residences across 30 floors, offering a variety of configurations to cater to diverse lifestyles. From cozy studios and one-bedroom and two-bedroom layouts to exclusive penthouses, each apartment is meticulously designed with the finest materials and sweeping panoramic views of the city skyline.

An award-winning real estate agency focused on selling prestigious and renowned residential properties in the UAE - One Broker Group (OBG) is the exclusive sales partner for GINCO Properties. OBG has crafted a convenient and attractive 50:50 payment plan for the coveted new ONE Residence apartments which will offer competitive pricing starting from AED 1.2 Million. The development of ONE Residence will be managed by Urban Properties, a leading and prominent name in the realm of UAE’s top real estate projects. They will be driving the development with their 20 years of experience in seamless collaboration, meticulous planning and execution.

“GINCO Properties has been steadfast in contributing to Dubai's vision of expanding its real estate landscape by delivering iconic projects that align with the city's growth trajectory. With ONE RESIDENCE, we aim to elevate Dubai's global standing as a premier destination for luxury living. By strategically developing residences near landmarks like the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, GINCO Properties not only enhances the city's skyline but also enriches its urban fabric. This commitment is rooted in our dedication to creating sustainable, innovative spaces that meet the evolving needs of residents and investors alike, thus supporting Dubai's vision of continued growth and prosperity in the real estate sector,” said Engineer Masood Gheyath, Managing Director of GINCO Properties

GINCO Properties, a part of the GINCO Group with a legacy spanning over 45 years, has significantly shaped the evolving skyline of the region. Established in 1975 by Founder Mr. Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath, the group’s journey of success is guided by a team of world-class experts, specialists, and seasoned professionals. As a member of the GINCO Group, the company is committed to advancing its parent company's legacy and creating many more success stories.

ONE RESIDENCE enjoys an ideal location near the iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, presenting residents and investors with an exclusive opportunity to reside in one of the globe’s most esteemed destinations. Surrounded by a dynamic cityscape featuring Michelin-star restaurants, world-class theatres, and premiere shopping destinations, residents will be immersed in the epitome of luxury and excitement.

You can expect an array of unparalleled amenities at ONE RESIDENCE designed to enhance the living experience:

Wellness Facilities: Gym, Yoga Studio, Pools, Sunbeds, Sunken Seating, Infinity Pool for adults, Zen Garden.

Entertainment Spaces: Entertainment Room, Movie Theater, Music Room, Golf Simulator, Barbecue Pits, and Residents Lounge.

Family-Friendly Features: Kids club, Kids Play Area, Trampoline Park, Picnic Area.

Convenience and Comfort: 24 x 7 Valet Service, Chef On-Demand, Laundry On-Demand.

In addition, the property features an engaging mix of textures and materials, with expansive floor-to-ceiling windows providing panoramic views of the city skyline. Sleek bronze-finished balconies with minimalist railings emphasize the building’s vertical lines, contributing to its grandeur. Luxurious copper panels catch the sunlight, casting warm hues and creating a distinct visual allure.

In summary, ONE RESIDENCE stands as a pinnacle of luxury and sophistication in Downtown Dubai, reflecting GINCO Properties commitment to excellence and innovation in real estate development. The development is scheduled to be completed and handed over in the first quarter of 2027.