Dubai: Gilead Sciences, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, has announced the opening of new offices in Dubai as part of growing its regional footprint, reflecting the expansion of its portfolio into therapeutic areas such as COVID-19 and oncology. The inauguration in the UAE follows the recent opening of Gilead Sciences offices in Riyadh.

The new Dubai offices are located at One Central, Central Business District, Dubai World Trade Centre, moving from its previous address in Dubai Healthcare City. The launch event saw the attendance of several dignitaries including Their Excellencies Dr. Amin Hussein Al-Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary for the Health Regulation Sector, Ministry of Health and Prevention; Mr. Helal Saeed Al Marri, the Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Prof. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Deputy Director General of Dubai Health Authority; Dr. Younis Kazim, CEO of Dubai Healthcare Corporation and Dr. Ali Al Sayed, Director of the Pharmaceutical Services Department at the Dubai Health Authority.

The new offices of Gilead Sciences were designed to reflect Dubai’s status as a global center of business further to the cultural diversity of the UAE and surrounding Gulf region.

Dr. Jacopo Andreose, Senior Vice President, Intercontinental and Global Patient Solutions at Gilead Sciences, said, “The pharmaceutical sector in the UAE is benefitting from a steady rise in population and net income and the roll-out of the mandatory health insurance scheme. The healthcare industry is marked by continued improvement and strategic investments in high-quality medical services by the leadership. We are keen on growing our presence in the UAE and wider region and will continue to invest in infrastructure and talent to best capitalize on these positive trends and to deliver upon the promise of our bold and transformative science.”

Frederico Silva, General Manager, Gilead Sciences Middle East, added, “Committed to grow as an employer of choice, our investments in state-of-the-art spaces to house our talent is reflective of our core values that guide our steadfast mission of developing and delivering innovative therapies within HIV, cancer, COVID-19 and viral hepatitis. In our vision to create a healthier world for all people, delivering innovative medicines that aim to prevent, treat and cure life-threatening diseases, we are guided by a philosophy that by investing in our employee experience further we are able to better serve our patient communities.”

Established in the Middle East in 2014, Gilead Sciences has around 100 employees between its core operations and its partners, supporting the 12 markets in the Middle East and having treated over 85000 patients since entering the region. Gilead Sciences continues to support advancing medical education, generating regional scientific data and support improving access to our innovative medicines.

-Ends-

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis and cancer.

For further information, please contact

Veroniqua Khachan

Account Manager

FleishmanHillard | Emirates Towers, 21st Floor | P.O. Box 19791 | Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E veroniqua.khachan@fleishman.com