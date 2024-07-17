Gilead’s increased investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its earlier establishment of a fully operational local trading entity in Saudi Arabia augments Gilead’s direct access to healthcare providers and enhance patient support

Riyadh – KSA: Gilead Sciences, a leading biopharmaceutical company, has announced the renewal and expansion of its partnership with Cigalah Healthcare, a highly reputable organization in the Saudi healthcare sector, through 2026. In order to advance patient care and improve access to medicines in Saudi Arabia, the agreement includes a comprehensive distribution arrangement, with Cigalah Healthcare securing distribution rights for Gilead products across its various therapeutic areas.

Earlier this year, Gilead established and launched its fully operational affiliate in the Kingdom, Gilead Sciences Arabia, to enable direct access to healthcare providers and enhance patient support.

Vitor Papao, General Manager of Gilead Sciences, Middle East, commented, “Our ongoing partnership with Cigalah Healthcare is integral to our mission of expanding access to innovative treatments in the Kingdom. This is closely in line with Vision 2030, where the healthcare sector is undergoing transformation to meet the needs of every member of the society. Through our renewed agreement, we are well positioned to leverage Cigalah’s extensive network to reach even more patients.”

Mr. Yasser Yousuf Naghi, CEO of Cigalah, stated, "Gilead is a global leader in innovative pharmaceutical solutions for Virology, Infectiology, and Oncology. For Cigalah, this partnership offers the opportunity to gain valuable expertise in highly specialized and innovative therapy areas, to ultimately contribute towards the realization of the Health Sector Transformation Program and serve our community."

Gilead reaffirms its commitment and continuous efforts to become an integrated partner in the regional healthcare sector, aligning with ambitious national visions for the realization of healthcare goals. The renewal of this partnership underscores the company's dedication and is another step towards building a healthier future for all involved.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. With a focus on HIV, viral hepatitis, and other infectious diseases, Gilead strives to improve the lives of patients worldwide.

About Cigalah Healthcare

Cigalah Healthcare was established in 1987 by Mr. Yaser Y Naghi, having its headquarter in Jeddah. The main focus of the company is distribution of pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare products. Cigalah managed to build strong and successful business partnerships with multinational, regional, and local pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare companies.

Cigalah is building its vision to continue being a leading and a major force in sales and distribution of healthcare products in the Saudi and other GCC markets and extending its footprint to cover the whole pharmaceutical value chain.

