Vatel Bahrain has entered into a landmark MoU with The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain, two esteemed properties within the Marriott International portfolio, marking a significant step towards advancing practical training and academic collaboration in the hospitality sector.

This collaboration aims to provide Vatel Bahrain students with premier training opportunities in world-class hospitality settings, enabling them to develop their skills across the fields of tourism, hospitality, and luxury hotel management within a professional and globally recognised environment.

Through this partnership, students will gain access to unparalleled practical experiences within two of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s most prestigious hospitality venues. These immersive training opportunities are tailored to equip students with the highest standards of professional skills, thereby significantly enhancing their employability and preparing them for successful careers in leading international hotel establishments upon graduation.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, underscored the significance of the collaboration, noting that it represents a continuation of the Vatel Bahrain's enduring commitment to bridging academic theory with practical application, and stated, "This initiative represents a pivotal step in cultivating a new generation of highly skilled professionals equipped to meet the dynamic demands of Bahrain’s growing hospitality sector. By immersing students in the latest international standards and best practices in hotel management and luxury hospitality services, the programme will significantly enhance their practical expertise, ensuring they are well-prepared to embark on their professional journeys with confidence and competence."

Mr. Paul Dunphy, the Complex General Manager of both The Westin City Centre Bahrain and Le Méridien City Centre Bahrain, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, and said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Vatel Bahrain to offer students the opportunity to train within our state-of-the-art facilities, which uphold the highest standards of the global hospitality industry. Through this initiative, students will gain firsthand insight into international hotel operations, complementing their academic knowledge and enhancing their career prospects. We are proud to contribute to the development of Bahraini talents and to support the future leaders of the tourism and hospitality sectors.”

About Vatel Hospitality School:

Vatel Hospitality School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 55 campuses across 33 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 45,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 13th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for three consecutive years.