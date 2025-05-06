Dubai's previous record was set by a $47.6 million villa sale on Jumeirah Bay Island

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai-based real estate brokerage Union Square House (USH) has shattered records in luxury property transactions. The firm has successfully brokered the sale of two ultra-luxurious apartments at Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay by Meraas, located in the prestigious La Mer district of Dubai, for a staggering $63.7 million (AED 234 million) to a single buyer.

The first unit is a 6-bedroom simplex spanning 18,182 sqft, sold for about AED 164 million, while the second is a 4-bedroom simplex covering 7,728 sqft, sold for AED 69.5 million. Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay offers only 29 exclusive apartments managed by Jumeirah—a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, ensuring a rare and highly sought-after opportunity.

Manoj Khatwani, Sales Director at Union Square House, who facilitated the sale, stated: “This project is unparalleled. There's nothing like it. The project redefines luxury and exclusivity. The specifications are better than anything Dubai has ever seen. The views are unparalleled—Arabian Sea views and Burj Khalifa skyline views. It surely sets the new standard for Dubai luxury.”

This record-breaking transaction highlights Union Square House’s continued leadership and dominance in the high-end real estate market, further solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in Dubai’s luxury property sector.

Gaurav Aidasani, Founder & Managing Director, Union Square House Real Estate Broker added: “We are incredibly proud to have brokered this record-breaking transaction for Meraas at Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay. This sale not only highlights the luxury and exceptional quality of Dubai’s real estate offerings but also showcases the strong demand for unparalleled living experiences in the city’s most sought-after locations. Our commitment to excellence remains unwavering, and we continue to lead the way in high-end property transactions in Dubai.”

“We would also like to extend our appreciation to Dubai Holding for their continued commitment to creating world-class products that set new benchmarks for excellence. Their dedication to quality and innovation plays a pivotal role in making these landmark deals possible,” Gaurav concluded.

Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay offers an unparalleled lifestyle with a collection of exquisite apartments and a stunning penthouse, ranging from four to seven bedrooms. Each residence is a masterpiece, thoughtfully crafted with private amenities and shared spaces that create a retreat of both grandeur and intimacy. Designed for those who seek more, Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay redefines hospitality with an innovative approach, providing an exceptional living experience.

In a city where towering structures rise from the flat desert landscape, Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay offers a new perspective—one that redefines both architecture and nature. Unlike the conventional skyline standing tall above the sands, this project introduces a landscape of its own, with two majestic hills carved into the coast, each embracing the natural beauty of the sea. It is a vision where architecture merges seamlessly with the land, creating an enclave of serenity that invites exploration.

USH has previously received awards from Dubai Properties (seven consecutive years), Meraas Properties (2022), Majid Al Futtaim (No.1 Performing Partner 2021), District One Meydan (No.1 Agency 2021), Nakheel (No.2 Agency 2021), RERA (2021), Dubai Holding (2022), and DAMAC Properties (2021).