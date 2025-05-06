Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO), the market leader in long-life (UHT) milk, tomato paste and ice cream, is proud to announce a strategic collaboration with SAP and NTT DATA, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey and commitment to long-term sustainability.

SAP, a global leader in enterprise software, and its strategic partner NTT DATA-IGSA, a top global innovator in IT and business services, will provide cutting-edge ERP solutions and deep industry expertise to enable smarter, more efficient operations across SADAFCO’s value chain.

Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO, commented: “This collaboration reinforces our vision to build a smarter, more resilient and future-ready business. By integrating SAP’s intelligent ERP system and leveraging NTT DATA-IGSA’s implementation capabilities, we are accelerating our digital transformation and reinforcing our commitment to operational excellence, customer satisfaction, and sustainability.”

Through this partnership, SADAFCO aims to unlock a new era of business agility and innovation. The implementation of SAP’s intelligent ERP system, guided by NTT DATA-IGSA’s technical expertise, will empower SADAFCO to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive forward its sustainability agenda in alignment with Vision 2030.

Dr. Fahd Nawwab, VP of SAP Saudi Arabia, said: “We are excited to support SADAFCO on this transformative journey. By implementing our intelligent Cloud Solutions, SADAFCO is laying the foundation for data-driven decision-making, efficiency and long-term growth, ultimately delivering greater value to its stakeholders.”

Mohammad Amjad Ali, CEO NTT DATA-IGSA Saudi Arabia, added: “Our role is to help organizations like SADAFCO maximize the benefits of digital transformation. By combining our global delivery capabilities with deep local knowledge, we look forward to helping SADAFCO reach new heights in operational performance and customer engagement.”

This strategic alliance aligns with SADAFCO’s ongoing ESG commitment and reinforces its role as an industry leader, not only in food production but also in innovation, technology adoption, and sustainable practices.

About Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

SADAFCO is a publicly listed company that has been producing high-quality dairy and food products under the Saudia brand name since 1976, a year after the company was formed. SADAFCO is a market leader in Saudi Arabia in the manufacture, sale and distribution of UHT milk, tomato paste and ice cream. Based in Jeddah, SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.