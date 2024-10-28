Kuwait City: In line of its commitment to social responsibility and welfare as a leading insurance groups in the Middle East and North Africa, Gulf Insurance Group (GIG) is proud to announce its sponsorship of the transformation of the inpatient playroom at Bayt Abdullah Children’s Hospice (BACCH) into a new Child Life Room. This initiative, designed specifically for adolescents, marks a significant milestone in enhancing the emotional and developmental care provided to young patients during their healthcare journeys.

The newly designed Child Life Room goes beyond physical renovation, it offers a private and comfortable setting where adolescents can participate in personalized, one-on-one sessions with Child Life specialists. Equipped with age-appropriate resources, this room fosters trust, communication, and emotional wellbeing, allowing adolescents to better cope with the challenges of long-term healthcare.

Speaking of the sponsorship, Mr. Khaled Al Sanousi, Group Executive Manager - Corporate Comms. & Investor Relations, said:

"At GIG, we are committed to making a lasting impact on our community, and we are honored to contribute to Bayt Abdullah's compassionate care for young patients. This Child Life Room is more than just a physical transformation – it is a step towards providing emotional support and comfort to adolescents, enabling them to face their healthcare journeys with resilience and confidence. This initiative reflects our holistic approach to business, and aligns with our commitment to social responsibility, supporting initiatives that positively impact our community.”

On her part, Ms. Margaret Al Sayer, OBE, Founding Director of KACCH & BACCH, said:

“I am thrilled about this collaboration with Gulf Insurance Group which helped us to create a dedicated space for young people at Bayt Abdullah. This special room will offer our teens a peaceful environment to relax, connect with others, and spend meaningful time with their Child Life Specialists, away from the hustle and bustle of younger children."

Supporting social causes is a cornerstone of GIG’s commitment to its corporate social responsibility (CSR) and ESG initiatives. Its business strategy emphasizes sustainability, social welfare, and ethical governance, aiming to create a better future for generations to come. This donation to BACCH is a key part of our commitment to fostering resilience, compassion, and social responsibility in the communities the Group serves.

About GIG:

GIG is the largest insurance Group in Kuwait in terms of written and retained premiums, with operations in life and non-life as well as Takaful insurance. GIG has become one of the largest insurance networks in the Middle East and North Africa with companies in Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Algeria, UAE, KSA, Oman, Qatar, Iraq, and Lebanon. Its reported consolidated assets stand at US$ 4.07 billion as at 30 June 2024.

Gulf Insurance Group enjoys the privilege of being the first triple-rated insurance Group in Kuwait. The Group holds a Financial Strength Rating of ‘A’ (Excellent) and issuer credit rating of ‘a+’ (Excellent) with Stable outlook from A.M. Best Europe – Rating Services Limited, a Financial Strength Rating of “A” with Positive outlook from Standard & Poor’s and an Insurance Financial Strength Rating (IFSR) of ‘A2’ from Moody’s Investors Service carrying a Stable outlook.

GIG is a majority-owned subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, a Canadian holding company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management

