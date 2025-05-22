ABU DHABI, UAE – Ghitha Holding PJSC, a UAE-based diversified conglomerate spanning agriculture, food production, and distribution, a subsidiary of International Holding Company PJSC (IHC), has partnered with SAP to digitally transform core businesses. The announcement was finalized during this week’s “Make it in the Emirates” forum in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Ghitha’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s food security and industrial resilience through advanced technology.

“This is a major step towards future-proofing operations and accelerating our contribution to the UAE’s food security agenda,” said Falal Ameen, CEO of Ghitha Holding. “We are investing in world-class digital infrastructure to make our businesses more agile, more intelligent, and more responsive to the evolving needs of the nation and the region.”

The digital transformation modernizes Ghitha’s IT landscape, streamline operations, enhances supply chain visibility, and harnesses SAP Business AI to drive smarter decision-making through real-time business insights, predictive tools, and improved workforce planning. These advancements will strengthen Ghitha’s ability to anticipate demand, improve traceability, and operate more efficiently, all of which are critical to ensuring a reliable food supply.

“Ghitha Holding is setting a powerful example of how targeted digital investment can unlock long-term strategic value,” said Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director of SAP UAE. “By integrating AI, cloud, and planning capabilities, Ghitha is building the digital backbone needed to support national priorities and seize new growth opportunities.”

NTT DATA, the global technology and consulting leader, will be carrying out the implementation of the initiative.

As part of the collaboration, Ghitha Holding and NTT DATA will also co-develop a pioneering digital solution designed for the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) sector, focused on dairy and poultry. Drawing on deep industry knowledge and technological innovation, this new platform is expected to serve as a regional benchmark and encourage wider digital adoption in the sector.

Dr. Bahri Danış - Executive Vice President of NTT DATA META region, commented: “We are honored to be Ghitha Holding’s strategic partner on this journey. This project represents the power of technology when combined with visionary leadership. By joining forces to co-create a CPG-focused solution, we aim to deliver lasting value — not only for Ghitha, but for the wider industry. It is a privilege to support a future-ready organization that is committed to innovation.”

The comprehensive SAP digital transformation project will span two years, with the first phase expected to go live around mid-2026.

