The Sharafi Holding Group company Ampconnect to now exclusively focus on distributing partner technologies

Dubai, UAE: UAE based conglomerate Sharafi Holding Group has moved its IT distribution business from Gerab Systems Technology (GST) to Ampconnect. The purpose is to redefine the future of digital distribution and enable strategic growth for the IT distribution business. Building on its legacy of being a technology leader at the helm of the IT market since 1987, Ampconnect is rapidly transforming the IT distribution landscape in the Middle East and Africa by introducing top-line partners from around the globe.

“The decision to move GST’s IT distribution business to Ampconnect came earlier this year as a result of a change in direction within our growth strategy,” said John Shaji, General Manager – Technology Distribution at Ampconnect. “We wanted to widen our vendor portfolio and focus on new growth-centric areas to rapidly increase our presence and maximise our impact in the region. With the new strategy, vendors see value and are keen to collaborate with Ampconnect. As a result, we are welcoming many new regional and global players and enabling them to access the local markets.”

The new strategy gives Ampconnect the flexibility to pivot from offering only network solutions to widening its portfolio to include multiple IT offerings such as industrial OT and IOT, data protection and business continuity, cyber security, analytics, AI, and automation, and data center and cloud solutions.

Ampconnect’s mission is to provide the latest technology solutions to a rapidly evolving marketplace and enable partners to succeed in their businesses. In addition to Commscope who has been a key alliance for the past 20+ years as GST, Ampconnect has now expanded its vendor alliances with Arcserve, Ray, RAD, Storagecraft, Sharkstriker, and Datacom.

“Our long-term strategy is to enable our partner ecosystem to succeed in their business, by committing ourselves to deliver high standards of service by pursuing excellence every day. As part of our go to market strategy, we are committed to a solution-based sales approach and are aligning with vendors that strategically complement our existing portfolio of offerings,” added John.

About Ampconnect

Ampconnect is the technology distribution company arm of the Sharafi Holding Group, which has diversified business interests in multiple verticals including Oil & Gas, Real Estate, Hospitality, Manufacturing, Information Technology, and supply chain & logistic, and operates in 10 International locations catering customers and suppliers worldwide. Ampconnect passionately contributes to transform the IT Distribution business in the Middle East & Africa by introducing and delivering the latest technologies from leading vendors from the globe.