Dubai, UAE – Gensler, the world's most impactful design firm, has announced the completion of a new 25,000-square-meter workplace for a leading professional services client in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Located in Laysen Valley and spanning 12 floors, the project establishes a new benchmark for workplace design in the Kingdom, combining hospitality, wellness, sustainability, and cultural relevance to create a destination workplace for employees and clients.

Completed in January 2026, the workplace was designed by Gensler as a flagship regional office that reflects the client's global stature while remaining deeply connected to the culture and aspirations of Saudi Arabia. Gensler provided interior design, signage, wayfinding, and environmental graphics services for the project, working alongside project partners AESG, RAM, and T&T. The workplace has also achieved LEED Gold certification, underscoring the firm’s commitment to sustainability and occupant well-being.

The completion comes at a time of unprecedented demand for premium workplace environments in Riyadh. According to Savills, Grade A office occupancy in the Saudi capital remains at approximately 98 percent, driven by strong demand from international occupiers and businesses establishing regional headquarters in the city. Riyadh's office market continues to benefit from Vision 2030 initiatives, rising foreign investment, and the growth of the Kingdom's non-oil economy.

The growing emphasis on workplace quality is reflected in Gensler's latest Global Workplace Survey, which found that employees in Saudi Arabia increasingly view the office as a place to collaborate, learn, and access the resources they need to perform at their best. The research also found that workers prioritize environments that support physical and mental wellbeing, provide access to outdoor spaces, offer opportunities for training and coaching, and include quiet areas for focused work. These findings reinforce the growing role of the workplace as a strategic tool for attracting and retaining talent in the Kingdom.

The design narrative, titled "An Orchestra of Impressions," was developed to create a workplace experience that is both memorable and meaningful. Five key impressions; Reflective, Transformative, Memorable, Interaction, and Aspirational, guided the design of every floor, shaping a journey that supports collaboration, focused work, learning, and community engagement.

Joyce Jarjoura, Studio Director and Senior Associate, Gensler Middle East commented on the project: "The most successful workplaces create an emotional connection with the people who use them. 'An Orchestra of Impressions' was developed to deliver a series of experiences rooted in Saudi culture while supporting the needs of a modern global workforce. Through carefully considered materials, hospitality-driven amenities, and spaces designed for both focus and collaboration, we created a workplace that is memorable, authentic, and adaptable to evolving employee and client expectations."

The employee and client experience begins on the ground floor, where the workplace is organized around three key functions: the Academy Reception, Main Reception and Support Amenities. Locally inspired materials, textures, and colors serve as intuitive wayfinding elements, helping visitors navigate the space while creating a strong sense of place.

Each workplace floor has been carefully planned to support a variety of working styles. Dedicated collaboration zones, individual focus areas, and community spaces are integrated throughout the building, while central refreshment hubs and flexible meeting environments encourage interaction and knowledge sharing. Staff amenities are strategically positioned around the building core to maximize access to natural daylight across both open-plan and private workspaces.

A defining feature of the project is its hospitality-inspired penthouse level, which functions as a vibrant social and wellness destination. The floor includes a café, outdoor terrace, wellness area, and games zone, creating opportunities for employees to connect, recharge and foster a stronger sense of community.

The project's focus on hospitality, wellbeing, and community-building aligns closely with broader workplace trends identified by Gensler's research. According to the firm's latest Global Workplace Survey, employees in Saudi Arabia want workplaces that feel productive, professional, creative, and inspiring. The integration of wellness amenities, social spaces, outdoor environments, and diverse work settings throughout the project responds directly to these evolving expectations. As demand for high-quality office environments continues to rise, organizations are increasingly seeking workplaces that combine flexibility, wellness, sustainability, and hospitality-led experiences while reinforcing organizational culture and brand identity.

As Saudi Arabia continues its transformation under Vision 2030, workplace environments are playing an increasingly important role in attracting global talent, supporting innovation, and strengthening organizational culture. With the completion of this flagship project, Gensler continues to help organizations across the Middle East create workplaces that deliver measurable value for people and business alike.

Project Facts

Client: Confidential Professional Services Client

Location: Laysen Valley, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Completion: January 2026

Size: 25,000 sqm across 12 floors

Services: Interior Design, Signage, Wayfinding, Environmental Graphics

Sustainability: LEED Gold Certified

Design Theme: "An Orchestra of Impressions"

About Gensler

At Gensler, the value of our work stems from its positive impact on the human experience. We are a dynamic and collaborative design firm uniting creativity, research, and innovation to solve complex problems for our clients. Our work challenges conventional ideas about architecture and the built environment. We aren’t just designing buildings — we are reimagining cities and places that make a difference in people’s lives. Founded in 1965, Gensler has built a team of 6,000 professionals who partner with clients in over 100 countries each year. Everything we do is guided by our mission: to create a better world through the power of design.

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