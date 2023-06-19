DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: GEMS Education has partnered with GatewayME, a Dubai-based consultancy company, and Indian edtech firm, I Love Mondays, to offer its students discounted access to the highly popular online internship platform, TeenInterns.ae.

The website offers senior students career guidance, allowing them to make informed career choices ahead of moving on to university and more than 100 live programmes in volunteering, work internships, plus other experiential employment projects and master classes.

“We are very excited about this partnership with GEMS Education,” said Mala Mary Martina, CEO of I Love Mondays, which is based in Bengaluru. “Our belief is that every teen should choose a career they love, and we know that through our platform, we can empower and equip GEMS students with the skills and career experiences they need to succeed in the real world.”

Internships from over 50 industries such as AI, crypto, photography, gaming, law, medicine, forensic psychology, drama, finance and many more, allow students to explore careers they are passionate about. Students can also apply for work internships in industries such as videography, social media, psychology, business management, graphic design, UI/UX and banking.

Thanks to the partnership with I Love Mondays and GatewayME, any student from one of the 43 GEMS schools in the UAE and Qatar will also be able to volunteer with NGOs around the world.

Matthew Tompkins, GEMS For Life Director of Student Employment at GEMS Education, said, “As the world’s largest and longest-established K-12 education group, we are always working on bringing solutions that enable our students to be the best. I Love Mondays’ programmes are all live sessions with industry experts from around the world, which will allow our students the direct learning experience of a career they are interested in.”

The UAE has taken major strides to arm its young generation with the skills required to bolster their careers from the beginning.

“Through this partnership with GEMS Education, we are empowering young minds and preparing them for the future of work in line with the UAE’s National Strategy for Higher Education 2030,” said Akhil Koka, Director at GatewayME. “We are excited about the numerous possibilities that this partnership offers for students in UAE and the wider GCC region.”

Students who are keen on maximising their potential and building their portfolio can register directly on https://www.teeninterns.ae/.

