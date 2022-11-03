Geidea taps into KSA’s thriving F&B sector, which is home to more than 52,000 restaurants and cafes

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Geidea, a leading fintech company in Saudi Arabia, has announced the launch of its flagship integrated point-of-sales solution with the aim to revolutionize payment and business processes for F&B operations across KSA.

Geidea will cater to KSA’s thriving F&B sector with more than 52,000 restaurants and cafes. The sector has also been disrupted by the increasing number of food aggregators that bring F&B providers more business but at a greater cost.

Additionally, Geidea will also tap into a fast-growing number of large events, concerts, trade fairs and entertainment experiences that complement the nation’s F&B sector. The entertainment sector is one of several forces driving the social and economic changes opening Saudi Arabia up to the world. A 2021 study from the US-based Research and Markets said Saudi Arabia’s entertainment market was expected to grow from its current size ($23.77 million in 2020) to $1.17 billion by the end of 2030 — an annual growth rate of 47.65 percent[1].

The new generation, fully-integrated, cloud-based POS systems deliver a solution to these growing sectors and the challenges they face. It offers F&B businesses the best-in-market point-of-sales solution and can respond to dynamic market conditions and ever-evolving customer needs.

Available for full dining, cafes, quick service, food trucks and cloud kitchens, the affordable, integrated POS solution helps run all aspects of the business, including restaurant operations, payment integrations, customer understanding and staff management. The fully integrated system is compatible with all of Geidea’s payment solutions.

Abdullah AlShowaier, Chief Business Officer at Geidea, said: “Saudi Arabia is home to more than 35 million consumers and 52,000[2] restaurants and cafes. It has the largest share of the food delivery market and the fastest growth rate for food delivery revenue among all countries in the Middle East. As part of Geidea’s continued investment in the country, our best-in-class payment technologies will provide F&Bs across the Kingdom with a comprehensive all-in-one solution that addresses payment, commerce and business requirements – all the way from loyalty programs to online ordering.

“The new solution replaces legacy point of sale and antiquated cash register platforms, which have become obsolete, from their lack of payment methods to their inability to analyze customer behavior and trends. With our new product, we are not only revolutionizing payments in this space but also supporting the growth of the F&B sector, which is a key pillar of Saudi Arabia’s economic growth strategy.”

Laurent Dhaeyer, Group Chief Strategy & Growth Officer at Geidea, said: “Within the context of today’s rapidly evolving digital economy, traditional legacy systems haven’t managed to keep up. We are delighted, therefore, to introduce a full suite of business applications that have been designed to improve the way our merchants - even the smaller ones amongst them - run and grow their businesses in a way that allows them to take advantage of the opportunities available to them in the digital economy. As such, we anticipate that our comprehensive suite of point-of-sale solutions has the potential to unlock vast SME business success in Saudi Arabia and the wider MENA region.”

-Ends-

About Geidea

Geidea is a leading fintech and fully licensed payment service provider offering digital banking technology, smart payment terminals and business management solutions for both financial institutions and small businesses in retail and digital commerce. Founded in Saudi Arabia, the company is expanding rapidly across the region with operations in UAE and Egypt, and is targeting 7 more countries in the next 2 years, serving both financial institutions and small and medium businesses.

Founded in 2008 by Saudi entrepreneur Abdullah Faisal Al-Othman, the company believes that the latest payments and commerce technology should be accessible, affordable, and intuitive for everyone. The company continues to focus on its mission empowering merchants with the tools to start, manage and grow their business which is at the heart of what Geidea does.

Geidea has become the first non-bank entity in the Kingdom to obtain an acquiring license from the Saudi Central Bank “SAMA” to provide financial services directly to merchants, small and medium enterprises.

Geidea now has more than 2000 employees across all offices, with over 150,000 merchants, and provides support to more than 700,000 terminals within the Kingdom with 75% market share. The company is proud to say that it is the biggest fintech company in Saudi and is ranked one of the top 25 fintech companies in the Middle East by Forbes.

For detailed information, please visit: http://www.geidea.net/

For further information, please contact: geidea@webershandwick.com