Partnership supports Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals by enhancing healthcare infrastructure and expanding access to high-quality care

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Building upon a strong foundation of collaboration, GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC), a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, and Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Services Group (HMG), have reinforced their commitment to advancing healthcare delivery in Saudi Arabia.

During the 2024 Global Health Exhibition, HMG, a leading provider of healthcare services in the Middle East, announced investment in cutting-edge radiology innovations from GE HealthCare to provide its patients with access to the most advanced diagnostic and interventional radiology services, enable healthcare equity, and support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 healthcare transformation goals.

HMG’s investments in Saudi Arabia encompass MRI systems, that enable faster and more precise diagnoses, personalized treatment plans, and improved outcomes. The collaboration between GE HealthCare and HMG also features a comprehensive range of Imaging, Ultrasound, and Patient Care Solutions aimed at enhancing healthcare services across the healthcare provider's network, including newly inaugurated hospitals such as Al Sahafa and Gharb Jeddah, Women’s Health Hospital, and upcoming facilities in Al-Kharj, and Alhamra in North Jeddah.

Faisal Al Nassar, President and CEO, HMG, said: “Our partnership with GE HealthCare is firmly anchored in a vision for the future of healthcare, emphasizing the latest technological advancements and a patient-centered approach to meet the evolving health needs within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Mohammad Elkhoury, General Manager for GE HealthCare for Middle East, added: “We are proud to continue our long-standing partnership with HMG to support their vision of providing the highest standard of care to patients across the Kingdom through the integration of cutting-edge medical technologies. By integrating GE HealthCare’s AI-powered imaging solutions and connected patient care solutions, HMG is empowering its clinicians and improving patient outcomes, reflecting our shared vision to support the Vision 2030 goals and drive healthcare transformation in the Kingdom.”

GE HealthCare and HMG’s collaboration also extends to innovative Patient Care Solutions (PCS) aimed at advancing patient monitoring capabilities. Under the partnership, HMG will install more than 1,000 monitors and cardiology equipment across its network, ensuring clinicians have access to vital patient data. Saudi Arabia will host the first Portrait VSM Vital Signs Monitor globally, with 500 units to be installed across the HMG network. With automated workflow and customization options, Portrait VSM’s future-focused capabilities will deliver clinical excellence and increase patient comfort.

GE HealthCare’s Portrait Mobile system will also mark its debut in Saudi Arabia. This wearable continuous monitoring solution provides a real-time personalized view of patients, further enhancing HMG's commitment to delivering exceptional patient care.

