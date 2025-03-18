Abu Dhabi – e& enterprise, the digital transformation arm of e&, has entered into a strategic partnership with AI-powered healthcare solutions leader RAIN Technology, according to a press release.

This partnership contributed to transforming operating room (OR) workflows in hospitals across the MEA region through the introduction of Orva, the world’s first operating room voice assistant.

The strategic alliance is set to boost healthcare in the MEA region by integrating e& enterprise's healthcare integration capabilities with RAIN Technology’s innovative healthcare solutions.

Under the joint agreement, e& enterprise will lead the rollout of Orva across MEA by leveraging its strong healthcare capabilities and its advanced support services.

This partnership will focus on improving patient outcomes and addressing healthcare inefficiencies through cutting-edge technology.

Miguel Villalonga, Chief Operating Officer of e& enterprise, said: “With Orva, we are equipping hospitals across MEA with a powerful tool that addresses inefficiencies, elevate patient care, and achieve sustainable growth.”

“Our collaboration with RAIN Technology underscores our commitment to enabling the healthcare sector’s digital transformation with intelligent patient-centric AI tools,” Villalonga mentioned.

Brian Edelman, Founder of RAIN, commented: “Together, we are empowering healthcare providers to deliver exceptional care while optimizing resources.”

