Abu Dhabi, UAE: Genesis Digital Assets (“GDA”), one of the world’s leading bitcoin mining companies in terms of hash rate, said today at Bitcoin MENA in Abu Dhabi that clean energy and innovation will continue to drive its global expansion plans.

In recent months, GDA launched a data centre in Argentina which uses repurposed flared gas to reduce methane emissions, as well as a heat repurposing initiative in Sweden to prevent snow-clearing vehicles from freezing, and keep busy roads open to traffic.

Meanwhile, GDA’s greenhouse initiative in Sweden produces a wide variety of fresh vegetables, feeding students, young children and town hall employees, highlighting how the heat generated by bitcoin mining can deliver agricultural and community benefits.

“Looking ahead, we remain dedicated in our commitment to sustainability and innovation,” said GDA’s Co-Founder and Executive President, Abdumalik Mirakhmedov, who was among the speakers on the opening day of the Bitcoin MENA conference.

“We will continue to explore new technologies, expand our use of renewable energy, and build partnerships that benefit both the environment and the communities we serve. The future holds immense potential, and we are eager to help create a more sustainable and resilient bitcoin mining industry.”

Mirakhmedov joined a panel discussion on bitcoin mining as a catalyst for sustainable energy at Bitcoin MENA, taking place at ADNEC Centre, Abu Dhabi. He sees the event as a platform to showcase bitcoin mining as a dynamic, evolving field that not only underpins the bitcoin network, but also drives progress in renewable energy adoption.

With a focus on increased capacity, optimizing efficiency, and promoting sustainability, GDA has expanded its operations in South America and Sweden this year.

In May, the company announced a new data centre in Rincón de Los Sauces, Argentina, its first venture in South America. Its use of stranded gas that would otherwise be flared significantly cuts methane emissions, showing how bitcoin mining can positively impact the environment.

GDA's dedication to sustainable and responsible practices is exemplified in Sweden, where the company announced an innovative project earlier this year that redefines how the bitcoin mining industry repurposes generated heat.

Heat from a data centre in the city of Norsjö is used to warm a large garage, significantly reducing the costs of keeping snow-clearing trucks operational during freezing temperatures as low as -25°C. Powered by renewable electricity from a nearby hydroelectric power station, the facility reinforces GDA’s commitment to sustainability while showcasing how bitcoin mining by-products can deliver tangible community benefits.

Just over 200km away in the town of Boden, GDA’s greenhouse project supports sustainable agriculture by leveraging the heat by-products of bitcoin mining. The greenhouse delivers a variety of fresh produce year-round, including strawberries, raspberries, kale, cucumbers, herbs, microgreens, and tomatoes. These vegetables have been incorporated into the diets of students, preschool children and municipal employees.

“This initiative provides fresh produce to the community while innovatively utilizing excess heat from our bitcoin mining operations,” says Mirakhmedov. “By transforming waste into a valuable resource, we are advancing sustainability in agriculture and technology."

About GDA

GDA is one of the world’s largest and most experienced industrial-scale bitcoin mining companies, with a track record of building, managing, and scaling data center operations spanning nearly a decade. We champion innovation, responsible energy use, and investment in the communities where we operate globally, including the 20 data centers across North America, South America, Europe, and Central Asia. With a total power capacity of over 600 MW, the company has brought over 180,000 miners online. At GDA, we are committed to supporting the infrastructure for the future of money by making the bitcoin network more robust, resilient, and secure.