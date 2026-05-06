Dubai, UAE – GCG Enterprise Solutions has announced the expansion of its print production services footprint in Saudi Arabia and Oman, extending its regional offerings and broadening access to advanced commercial and industrial print solutions across the GCC.

The move comes as organisations across the region increasingly seek faster turnaround times, greater personalisation, and more cost-efficient production environments for customer communications, packaging, transactional documents, and marketing materials.

With the expansion, customers in Saudi Arabia and Oman will gain access to a wider range of production print technologies supported by local expertise, and a complete print ecosystem ranging from managed office print services to industrial scale production. The offering includes high-speed inkjet and digital press capabilities designed for high-volume output, operational efficiency, and consistent print quality.

The enhanced services are expected to benefit a broad range of sectors, including commercial print providers, advertising agencies, copy centres, government entities, education institutions, and enterprise organisations with large-scale document production requirements.

The development further strengthens GCG Enterprise Solutions’ wider portfolio which, beyond Managed Print Services, includes Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions.

Commenting on the expansion, Baiju KC, Sales Director, GCG Enterprise Solutions, said:

“Demand is growing across the GCC for more agile, scalable, and efficient print production environments. Expanding our presence in Saudi Arabia and Oman allows us to support customers with advanced technologies backed by regional expertise and responsive service delivery.

Our focus is to help organisations simplify operations, improve output quality, and adapt to changing business needs.”

GCG Enterprise Solutions is inviting organisations in Saudi Arabia and Oman — especially enterprise organisations with large-scale document production requirements — to explore how modern production print technologies can improve efficiency, scalability, and output quality. Learn more.

About GCG Enterprise Solutions

GCG Enterprise Solutions, a Ghobash Group Enterprise, has been a trusted provider of enterprise technology and digital services since 1982. Today, the organisation delivers one of the region’s most comprehensive portfolios of Managed Print Services, Enterprise Information Management, Digital Transformation, and Interactive Smart Solutions across the UAE.

Powered by a team of more than 200 specialists spanning the UAE, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, and supported by strategic collaborations with leading regional and global technology partners, GCG Enterprise Solutions integrates digital platforms that enhance efficiency, intelligence, and performance across every layer of the enterprise.

For more information, visit gcg.ae, write to info@gcg.ae, or follow us on LinkedIn.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Tony Hamad

Group Marketing Director