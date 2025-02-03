Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Business Solution (GBS), the leading technology solutions provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced the unveiling of its new brand identity. Under its broader rebranding initiative, GBS is building upon its expertise in cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT to demonstrate its commitment to evolving the company’s role as a specialized system integrator.

GBS’ newly launched logo symbolizes the company’s transformation plans, underlined by a mission to empower clients with specialist innovative solutions and contribute to the Saudi Vision 2030 agenda. This marks the beginning of an exciting new era, as GBS fortifies its brand and capabilities to better serve the needs of its partners and stakeholders.

The rebrand also serves as a strategic evolution for GBS, under the leadership of Abdullah Alasqah, who has outlined a vision to position the company as a key technology enabler in the Kingdom. In realigning its priorities, the company is pursuing several key objectives - from local talent development to specialized bespoke solutions for key sectors in the Kingdom.

Commenting on GBS’ rebranding, Abdullah Alasqah said: “The unveiling of our new brand identity is just the beginning in our journey to redefine what GBS stands for. Our new symbol goes beyond expressing a mere visual change, to communicate our renewed promise of delivering greater value and expertise to clients through highly tailored specialized solutions. As we chart this renewed course, we remain dedicated to driving tangible results in line with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals.”

Join GBS at LEAP 2025

As part of its rebranding journey, GBS will be attending LEAP 2025, located in Hall 5, C70. The company will showcase its new brand identity, future-ready solutions, and enhanced expertise to the global audience in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

About Gulf Business Solutions (GBS)

Established in 2020 as a technology venture in KSA, Gulf Business Solutions (GBS) specializes in cybersecurity consultancy and services, cloud solutions, managed IT services, and IoT. With a dedicated team of over 500 specialists committed to innovation and excellence, GBS drives technological advancement for Saudi Arabia's emerging enterprises across multiple sectors, positioning itself as a leader in the Kingdom's evolving business landscape.

For more information, visit gbs-saudi.com or write to info@gbs-saudi.com. You can also follow Gulf Business Solutions on LinkedIn.