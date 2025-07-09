Emrill, a leading UAE-based total facilities management provider, has reported a significant increase in residential occupancy across its managed vertical leased communities, highlighting the effectiveness of its integrated service model and ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of living environments.

Between 2022 and April 2025, multiple residential communities supported by Emrill’s facilities management services achieved occupancy increases of up to 29 per cent, with some reaching a 98 per cent occupancy rate. These gains reflect the value of Emrill’s structured outcomes-led approach to facilities management and the impact of its continued investment in service innovation.

During the same period, Emrill expanded its residential portfolio from 157 communities in 2023 to 254 by 2025, marking an increase of over 62 per cent. This growth has been supported by the delivery of comprehensive facilities management solutions, including mechanical, electrical and plumbing services, cleaning, lifeguarding, manned security and specialist services. Emrill has also operated in a managing agent capacity across key contracts, further strengthening integration and service accountability.

Stuart Harrison, CEO at Emrill, said: “The increase in occupancy across our managed communities demonstrates how high-quality facilities management services can directly contribute to better residential outcomes. Our teams have remained focused on creating clean, safe and well-maintained environments where residents feel supported and secure.

Service delivery has been enhanced through a series of digital innovations. Emrill implemented live productivity dashboards across residential portfolios, providing site teams with real-time performance visibility. Preventive maintenance processes were digitised, replacing manual trackers with automated systems aligned to contractual key performance indicators and service-level agreements. These improvements have been driven by Techsphere, Emrill’s integrated digital platform designed to enhance facilities management processes, enabling data-led decision-making, remote asset monitoring and predictive maintenance across multiple portfolios. In one development, Emrill successfully transitioned to a new service framework, achieving emergency response times of 10 to 20 minutes, with incidents resolved or contained within three hours. Urgent and routine requests were also completed within agreed timeframes.

Customer satisfaction has also improved significantly. Over a three-year period, Emrill achieved consistent year-on-year increases in satisfaction scores. In 2025, 97.7 per cent of residents across selected communities reported being extremely satisfied with facilities management services. These results highlight the impact of aligning operational performance with proactive resident engagement and continuous service improvement.

Harrison added: “Our teams on the ground understand the importance of creating great places to live. By investing in training, technology and people-first delivery, we’ve been able to support developers and owners’ associations in establishing communities where occupancy remains consistently high. These results are not coincidental. They are the product of data, discipline and a shared commitment to service excellence.”

Emrill remains focused on delivering measurable outcomes across its residential portfolio, supporting clients in achieving sustained high occupancy through responsive service delivery and digital integration.

For more information, please contact Kimberley Bostock at IHC: kimberley@ih-c.com

About Emrill

Emrill Services LLC is a multi-award-winning integrated facilities management provider in the UAE, providing a full range of hard and soft FM and manned security services with innovative solutions tailored to support its clients, including cutting-edge energy solutions and real-time performance management systems. Emrill commands an exceptionally high level of client retention and has enjoyed continuous growth since its formation.

As an industry leader, Emrill helps transform built environments to enrich, shape environments, and create great places to live, work, and visit while achieving their commercial goals by providing a range of highly effective FM solutions. Sectors serviced include residential, commercial, industrial and master communities, as well as industries as diverse as aviation, logistics, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education and leisure. Emrill's mission is to empower excellence, pioneer sustainability, and innovate facilities and environments for a better tomorrow by providing quality services, ensuring safety, and building trusted relationships based upon mutual values. Emrill strives for excellence through embracing innovation and empowering its people to be their best through a strong commitment to education and development and employee welfare.

Emrill has been recognised for its learning and development achievements, being named the winner of the BICSc award for Excellence in Training (International). Emrill also gained CPD certification in 2021, renewing its membership for a fifth year in 2025 and launching 40 CPD-certified courses.

Emrill was awarded the first ESG Label issued by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. This prestigious accolade signifies Emrill's commitment to sustainability and excellence in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

Operating to the highest international standards, Emrill is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and ISO 41001:2018, NICEIC and BICSc accredited. Clients are fully supported through modern IT infrastructure, dedicated client managers and a 24-hour call centre, and benefit from the newest technology, industry-leading techniques and latest equipment releases consistently delivered through Emrill's ongoing Innovation and Future Ready Programme.

To learn more, please visit www.emrill.com