Cairo – MANEAST, an independent company currently under formation and owned by the Mansour family, has announced the signing of an exclusive distribution agreement with SOUEAST, a leading Chinese automotive brand. This partnership marks MANEAST’s official debut in Egypt’s automotive market, as the company sets out to secure a strong foothold in a sector experiencing growing demand for Chinese vehicles renowned for their advanced technology, high build quality, and competitive pricing.

The partnership with SOUEAST is a deliberate step aligned with MANEAST’s vision to bring advanced, high-quality vehicles to the Egyptian market, leveraging the brand’s three-decade legacy of innovation, engineering excellence, and modern design. With an established export presence across global markets, SOUEAST entered a transformative phase in 2024 following its full acquisition by Chinese automotive giant CHERY Group. The move reflects CHERY’s vision to position SOUEAST as a mainstream global player, an ambition already taking shape with the brand’s proven success across the Middle East, Central Asia, Latin America, and Africa.

As a part of its launch, MANEAST introduced its initial leadership team, comprising experienced professionals with a strong track record in management, marketing, sales, and after-sales services. Mahmoud Gamil has been appointed Managing Director, bringing over 25 years of executive experience in international automotive manufacturing and distribution. Karim Shehata will be heading the Sales & Marketing function, with Ahmed Aly as Marketing Manager and Sherif Shaheen as Sales Manager. Mohamed El-Hanawy will be will be heading the After-Sales function. This seasoned team reflects MANEAST’s commitment to building a competitive and resilient local presence from day one.

MANEAST is set to officially launch its operations later this month, executing a comprehensive business plan focused on geographic expansion, service excellence, and data-driven marketing strategies in line with evolving Egyptian consumer behavior. At the heart of MANEAST’s strategy lies a deep commitment to innovation and delivering a seamless customer experience, two pillars essential to building lasting trust and loyalty.

MANEAST’s debut in the Egyptian market reflects a constant commitment to long-term investment in the Egyptian market, aimed at supporting economic growth and creating job opportunities through diversified operations. This strategic step underscores the company’s confidence in Egypt’s market potential and its readiness to embrace innovative business models that cater to evolving consumer needs.