Inter Emirates Motors, the exclusive distributor of MG cars in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has officially inaugurated its new flagship showroom in Abu Dhabi. The launch marks a significant milestone in the brand’s growth journey across the Emirates, offering an enhanced experience for both existing and new customers in the capital. As the most privileged MG showroom in the country, located in the UAE’s capital city, this site represents the pinnacle of the brand’s retail presence in the region.

Located in Rawdhat, Abu Dhabi, opposite the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, the state-of-the-art showroom spans approximately 2,000 sqm and boasts the capacity to showcase 22 of MG’s latest models. The facility features a dedicated Electric Vehicle (EV) zone, highlighting MG’s commitment to sustainable mobility, and a service reception that accommodates both brand-new and pre-owned MG vehicles. Every element of the facility has been tailored to ensure that each visitor receives a unique, personalised experience, supported by best-in-class customer care.

This inauguration is the latest in a wider expansion strategy for the brand across the UAE. MG and IEM will launch a 3S facility in Abu Dhabi’s Musaffah district in Q3 2025, followed by the opening of a new showroom in Sharjah during the same quarter. Additionally, MG is preparing to unveil another mega 3S facility in Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road in Q1 2026, further strengthening its national footprint.

Customers visiting the new showroom can discover MG’s rapidly growing model lineup, which combines modern design, advanced technology, and strong value. The current range features flagship models like the MG RX9, the bold seven-seater SUV, and the premium MG 7. Popular sedan choices such as the sporty MG GT and MG 5 continue to appeal to a wide audience. Crossover offerings, including MG One, MG Whale, MG ZS and MG HS, add versatility to the line-up. The EV offerings include the MG ZS EV, the MG4 Electric as well as the MG Cyberster. Looking ahead, several new models featuring innovative technologies are set to arrive this year, reaffirming MG’s commitment to providing high-quality, future-ready vehicles to UAE motorists.

In addition to the attendance of Mr. Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, and Mr. Mohamed Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director of Ali & Sons Automotive, the event also welcomed H.E. Ali bin Khalfan Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Founder / Chairman, Ali & Sons, further underscoring the significance of this milestone.



Mr. Mohamed Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri commented: "The opening of our flagship Abu Dhabi showroom is a proud moment and a key step forward in our journey with MG. It reflects our deep-rooted belief in the brand and our dedication to delivering premium customer experiences at every stage. With further expansions planned in Musaffah and Sharjah, we are focused on bringing MG closer to even more communities across the UAE."

Mr. Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, said: “Our growth in the UAE is no coincidence — it’s the result of strong partnerships, unwavering customer trust, and a shared vision for the future,” said Tom Lee, General Manager of SAIC Motor Middle East. “The Rawdhat showroom highlights an exciting new chapter for MG and IEM, and we’re proud to be expanding not just our network, but our promise to deliver innovation and value wherever our customers are.”

Inter Emirates Motors customers can enjoy unparalleled aftersales support at all four of IEM’s service centres located across the UAE. In Dubai, the facility is located in Al Khabisi in Deira with a mega service centre in Al Quoz, in Abu Dhabi the service centre is located in Al Mussafah, while the Al Ain service centre is already open and fully operational. Additional facilities in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are attached to the showrooms.

