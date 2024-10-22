Partnership to drive business innovation and operational efficiency in UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Gulf Business Machines (GBM), an end-to-end leading digital solutions provider and Splunk, a Cisco company and the cybersecurity and observability leader, today announced a partnership whereby the two companies will collaborate to deliver work within the UAE, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain markets.

The agreement was signed during GITEX Global 2024 by Bassam Rached, General Manager - Technology at GBM and Ahmed El Saadi, Area Vice President Middle East & North Africa at Splunk. The collaboration underscores GBM’s commitment to bringing innovative solutions to meet the digital transformation needs of its regional customers.

As a Splunk partner GBM will offer customers a complete portfolio of Splunk’s industry-leading solutions. These include the Splunk platform, and its security and observability solutions.

The integration of Splunk’s advanced data analytics, cybersecurity, and observability capabilities with GBM’s extensive digital infrastructure and security services will help to empower businesses to secure critical systems and empower customers in their resilience and digital transformation journeys. Furthermore, by incorporating real-time data monitoring tools, customers should find it easier to gain deeper visibility into their IT environments to proactively address issues and optimize performance.

As per the agreement, Splunk will be able to tap into GBM’s extensive regional footprint and existing partnership with Cisco to create new opportunities for growth and expansion. GBM’s role as Cisco’s long-standing partner forms a natural bridge to strengthen ties with Splunk.

For GBM’s channel ecosystem, the partnership will help enable them to deliver value to end users while accelerating their own growth. The combined expertise of both companies aims to raise industry benchmarks by fostering innovation through collaboration and cutting-edge technologies.

Ahmed El Saadi, Area Vice President Middle East & North Africa at Splunk said: “Today, organizations are increasingly seeking advanced solutions to address their complex digital transformation challenges. Our partnership with GBM comes at a crucial time as businesses strive to remain competitive in an increasingly connected world. By integrating Splunk’s advanced security and observability platforms with GBM’s expertise and market reach, we aim to help organizations enhance their digital resilience and unlock the full potential of their data.”

Bassam Rached, General Manager - Technology at GBM, said: “Our partnership with Splunk is a significant step forward in our mission to deliver comprehensive digital solutions to our regional customers. Splunk’s state-of-the-art platform, combined with our extensive local experience, will enable our customers to tap into new growth opportunities, strengthen their cybersecurity posture and drive business excellence in a digital-first world. Together, we are well-positioned to drive operational efficiency and insight-based decision-making for our clients across the Gulf markets.”

The partnership will also focus on joint marketing campaigns, including webinars, customer roundtables and workshops to build awareness and drive customer engagement. The collaborative efforts aim to maximize the adoption and success of Splunk’s solutions, aiming to benefit both organizations and their end-users.

About Gulf Business Machines (GBM)

With more than 30 years of experience, 8 offices, and over 1,500 employees across the Middle East, Gulf Business Machines (GBM) is the region’s leading digital solution provider. As your end-to-end digital transformation partner, GBM offers the region’s broadest technology portfolio, including industry-leading infrastructure, digital business solutions, security, and services.

GBM has nurtured partnerships with the world’s leading technology companies and have invested in skills and resources to assist their customers on their path towards digital transformation.

For more information, please visit www.gbmme.com