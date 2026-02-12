Riyadh, – GAMI (General Authority for Military Industries) and KNDS France have signed, in the presence of His Excellency Mr. Patrick Maisonnave, Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a framework agreement for the establishment of a gun barrel manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

This facility will initially produce 105 mm and 155 mm artillery gun barrels and may later expand its scope to meet the needs of the Saudi Armed Forces. KNDS has longstanding expertise and unique know-how in this field, and the gun barrels produced by KNDS have demonstrated their effectiveness across various theaters of operation, including land, naval, and air domains.

This agreement further strengthens cooperation between GAMI and KNDS and reinforces the strategic and historic relationship between France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About KNDS

KNDS is the leading pan-European land defence company, uniting over 11,500 employees and generating €3.8 billion in revenue in 2024. With a strong order backlog of €23.5 billion, the group delivers innovative complete mission solutions built on state-of-the art technologies. Leveraging deep industrial expertise and strong partnerships, KNDS develops open, interoperable solutions combining manned and unmanned systems, designed to meet tomorrow’s operational challenges. As a prime contractor, it provides full system-of-systems capabilities, from platforms to ammunition and services, managing the entire value chain and encompassing complete product life cycles

Born from the alliance of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, uniting key nations within a single group, KNDS embodies the path toward a collective and efficient future for the sovereignty and security of Europe’s defence by supporting the standardization and interoperability between European and NATO forces.

Trusted by 24 European armies and 19 worldwide, KNDS benefits from decades of combat-proven experience. KNDS embodies a united, efficient model to enhance stability and long-term security in Europe and beyond.

