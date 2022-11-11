The collaboration aims to combine G42 Cloud’s scalable and secure infrastructure with SAP’s RISE with SAP offering and other related end-to-end suite of applications for private and public enterprises. The joint offering also aims to foster digital transformation for enterprises and public sector bodies in the UAE delivered via a secure cloud environment

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: G42 Cloud, an operating company of G42, leading AI and Cloud Computing technology company, and global technology company SAP SE (NYSE: SAP), today announced their collaboration to accelerate and explore mutual opportunities to leverage SAP software solutions hosted on G42 Cloud to help benefit the effectiveness of the public sector, regulated industries and private sector customer initiatives in the UAE.

As part of the collaboration, SAP and G42 Cloud intend to support the delivery of SAP’s cutting-edge software applications including RISE with SAP. RISE with SAP is a step-by-step holistic offering that supports companies’ digital transformation and is tailored for each company’s complexity and starting point. The aim is to go beyond a technical migration to the cloud, and instead enable companies to truly transform their business, realizing a faster time-to-market for new capabilities and applications, and allowing for ongoing transformation.

This technology stack will be powered by G42 Cloud’s secure and scalable infrastructure that will offer customers a wide range of benefits including data sovereignty, scalability, and enhanced business outcomes, further accelerating the customer’s digital transformation and innovation journey.

Commenting on the agreement, Talal Al Kaissi, CEO of G42 Cloud, said: “We are proud to partner with SAP on this transformational initiative and play a role in supporting regional customers in advancing their digital transformation journey. This is a milestone partnership for the regional tech industry, which will enable our customers to experience a more secure and powerful enterprise solutions via SAP’s RISE with SAP offering running on G42 cloud.”

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, Middle East South, SAP, added: “This joint initiative between SAP and G42 Cloud seeks to empower enterprises across the public and private sectors to align with the UAE government’s digital transformation targets. It aims to enable them to move to the cloud at an accelerated pace and in a secure manner so that they may reap the benefits of ground-breaking technologies powered by AI, machine learning and blockchain to improve their operations. It is SAP’s aim to energize businesses across all sectors to run as intelligent enterprises so that they may consistently apply advanced technologies and best practices within agile, integrated business processes.”

About G42 Cloud

G42 Cloud is building the MENA region’s largest and most powerful AI optimized cloud infrastructure designed to make organizations more intuitive, agile, and efficient to solve real-world challenges. G42 Cloud’s world-class infrastructure is built to serve governments, special industries and enterprises of all sizes and leverages the power of AI to deliver superior performance. G42 Cloud operates its cloud platform end-to-end, having built best-in-class intelligent Data Centre facilities across the UAE. G42 Cloud also operates the Artemis High Performance Computer, one of the world’s "Top500" supercomputers which it offers as a service to multiple clients and industries. Find out more at www.g42cloud.com

About SAP

SAP’s strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: 77% of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP® system. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers’ businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people’s lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.