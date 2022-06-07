Hassan Alnaqbi to head the joint business as Chief Executive Officer of Khazna Data Centers

Abu Dhabi: Following the binding agreement between e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) and G42 to merge their data center offering late last year, Khazna Data Centers is now operating the twelve new joint data centers network, making it the UAE and Middle East’s largest data center provider

The strategic partnership between G42 and e& makes Khazna a datacenter powerhouse effectively delivering services to partners, customers and users alike. The move will also support the creation of a digital ecosystem in the UAE and beyond.

Peng Xiao, Group CEO at G42, commented: “We are pleased to see our partnership with e& coming to fruition with the consolidation of our respective data center assets under Khazna Data Center. Over the years, Khazna has become synonymous with deploying and operating the best-in-class data center infastructure. We are confident that this next phase in its growth will help attract new global players to the UAE, contributing to the development of the local and regional digital ecosystem and economies.”

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise, said: “The completion of the deal with G42 will further enhance our capabilities to design and deliver infrastructure in line with our vision to be the leading digital enabler that transforms enterprises, governments and societies. This new journey will allow us to leverage our investments and expertise to deliver next-generation digital infrastructure that will benefit our customer segments. This agreement sets the foundation for accelerating the digital conversation in data center space.”

Hassan AlNaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers, said: “This agreement stands as a testament to our determination in equipping and guiding enterprises into a new era of business intelligence and supporting them in the adoption of new technology. We are proud to become the trusted partner for businesses who require our expertise in reshaping the digital infrastructure landscape in the region.

“By housing G42 and e& data center capabilities under one roof through Khazna Data Centers, we will effectively deliver a unique portfolio of infrastructure services for our customers, vendors, and partner, paving the way for the fully digital future.”

The rapid proliferation and adoption of digital technologies is having a profound impact on the world’s economies, enabling the progression of a new digital economy. The UAE maintains its standing as the Middle East technology and digitalisation hub as the country goes through a continuous digital transformation where businesses are embracing IT agility as well as adopting next generation digital infrastructure, adaptability, and transformation.

Khazna Data Centers is committed to further enhancing the country’s reputation as a leading data center hub in the Middle East as it empowers businesses and large-scale organizations to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. Khazna now operates a total of 12 data centers, has 13 data centers under construction with a further three in the pipeline, amounting for a total of over 300-megawatt planned capacity by end of 2023 across its sites in the UAE.

About G42

G42 is a technology group that invents visionary artificial intelligence for a better everyday. Its people, platforms, industry solutions and digital transformation services harness the latest advances in scientific research, responsibly-built, to deliver technology and expertise that give its partners and clients the edge. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating across the world, G42 drives change by joining forces with nations, corporations and individuals, to accelerate progress and find answers to society’s most pressing needs. From molecular medicine to space travel and everything in between, together, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today. For further information visit www.g42.ai.

About e&

e& (formerly known as Etisalat Group) is one of the world’s leading technology and investment conglomerates. With consolidated net revenue at AED 53.3 billion and consolidated net profit of AED 9.3 billion for 2021, its high credit ratings reflect the company’s strong balance sheet and proven long-term performance.

Founded in Abu Dhabi more than four decades ago as the UAE’s first telecommunications company, the Group now operates in 16 countries across the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

e& provides innovative digital solutions, smart connectivity and next-generation technologies to a variety of customer segments through its business pillars: Telecoms, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

About Khazna Data Centers

Khazna Data Centers builds and orchestrates a comprehensive technology ecosystem for its customers through its commercial wholesale data centers that safeguard data, provide trusted turnkey solutions, empower ICT strategies, and enable digital transformation for world-class organizations through highly secure, efficient, reliable, and scalable facilities. Khazna Data Centers provides users with a dedicated, fully built data center space to meet the ever-growing demands placed on businesses in the region today.