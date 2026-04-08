MUSCAT - Vodafone Oman has captured around 17 per cent of the Sultanate of Oman’s telecom market as it marks four years of operations, underpinned by strong subscriber and revenue growth and an expanding digital-first model.

The operator reported a 46 per cent increase in its subscriber base and a 66 per cent rise in net revenues in 2025 compared to the previous year, signalling sustained momentum in a highly competitive and mature market.

Speaking on the milestone, Eng Bader al Zidi, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Oman, said the sector has moved beyond the question of market disruption to one of delivery and consistency.

“Four years ago, the question was whether the market would change. By 2025, that question had been answered. The focus shifted to how consistently operators deliver at scale — across network performance, service quality and customer experience,” he said.

SCALE, CONSISTENCY DRIVE PERFORMANCE

Vodafone Oman’s growth comes as the telecom sector in the Sultanate of Oman transitions from expansion to operational maturity, where reliability and service quality have become key differentiators.

Its 5G network now covers more than 99 per cent of populated areas, supporting rising data demand and a growing customer base of approximately 1.5 million users. This includes the successful migration of over 450,000 subscribers from Friendi Mobile, completed without disruption to network performance.

The company said maintaining service quality while scaling operations has been central to its strategy, with a continued focus on network capacity management and customer experience.

DIGITAL-FIRST MODEL GAINS TRACTION

A core pillar of Vodafone Oman’s strategy remains its fully digital operating model. The My Vodafone app accounted for over 64 per cent of total revenue in 2025, with app-driven revenue increasing by 25 per cent year-on-year.

More than 1.2 billion interactions were recorded via the app during the year, reflecting high levels of customer engagement. The platform was also recognised as the Best Digital Storefront in the Middle East in 2025.

In line with evolving usage patterns, the company expanded its 5G broadband portfolio through Makani, introduced Raseed to enhance usage visibility, and rolled out a PKI-enabled eSIM aligned with national digital authentication frameworks.

RETAIL, ENTERPRISE SEGMENTS EXPAND

Vodafone Oman continued to strengthen its physical and omni-channel presence, expanding its retail network by over 75 per cent to more than 75 stores and eStores, supported by over 5,500 sales points nationwide.

Growth in the enterprise segment was particularly notable, as businesses increasingly sought integrated digital solutions. Enterprise service revenues rose by 321 per cent, while the customer base grew by 249 per cent in 2025.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, OUTLOOK

Beyond commercial performance, the company expanded its social and community initiatives, including its “Steps for Goodness” Ramadan campaign, participation in Khareef Dhofar activities, and collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University to support local talent development.

As Vodafone Oman enters its fifth year, the company said its focus will remain on sustaining performance at scale rather than changing direction, ensuring consistent service delivery as demand continues to grow.

The latest results underscore Vodafone Oman’s emergence as a core player in the Sultanate’s telecom landscape, with growth increasingly driven by trust, digital engagement and infrastructure strength rather than market entry dynamics alone.

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