AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) on Thursday said that the total number of subscribers to fixed voice telecommunications services stood at around 4.772 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with approximately 4.859 million in the same quarter of 2024, marking a 1.8 per cent decline.

In its statistical report for the telecommunications sector for the fourth quarter of 2025, the TRC said that residential sector accounted for 67 per cent of the total, while the commercial sector made up 33 per cent, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

As for the volume of telephone traffic consumed by subscribers through fixed-line services, the report recorded around 7.9 million minutes of calls during the fourth quarter, compared with around 11.3 million minutes in the corresponding period of 2024, representing a 30 per cent decrease.

This includes both domestic landline calls among governorates and international calls, with 82 per cent of total call minutes attributed to local traffic and 18 per cent to international traffic.

The report also showed that the total number of mobile broadband subscriptions reached 8.5 million, compared with around 8.04 million subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a 5.7 per cent increase. Of these, 63 per cent were prepaid subscriptions and 37 per cent were postpaid.

Subscriptions for voice and data lines accounted for 80 per cent, while data-only lines represented 20 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total volume of mobile voice traffic reached around 6.9 billion minutes, of which 97 per cent was local traffic and 3 per cent international.

The report noted that the number of text messages sent during the fourth quarter of last year totalled around 331 million, compared with approximately 575.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, registering a 42.5 per cent decline.

The TRC added that the mobile phone penetration rate stood at 71.5 per cent of the total population by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 68.6 per cent during the same period in 2024. The penetration rate reached 110 per cent when measured against the population aged over 15.

The volume of data usage through mobile broadband services reached around 813.9 million gigabytes in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with approximately 657.9 million gigabytes in the corresponding quarter of 2024, marking a 23.7 per cent increase.

With regard to fixed broadband internet services, the report indicated that the number of subscriptions reached around 828,500, compared with a total of 812,200 subscriptions in the fourth quarter of 2024, posting a 2 per cent growth rate.

This translated into a 33.3 per cent household penetration rate in the fourth quarter of 2025.

By technology, fixed broadband wireless access (FBWA) accounted for 16 per cent of subscriptions, while xDSL represented 5 per cent, and fibre-optic subscriptions made up 79 per cent by the end of the fourth quarter.

Fibre internet subscriptions alone reached a total of 652,200 during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The report further showed that the volume of fixed broadband data usage reached around 1.6 billion gigabytes in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 1.3 billion gigabytes in the same quarter of 2024, recording a 23.1 per cent increase.

The average monthly fixed internet usage per subscription stood at 662 gigabytes, up from 550 gigabytes in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a 20.4 per cent rise.

The report also highlighted that fifth-generation (5G) mobile subscriptions continued to rise significantly during the fourth quarter of 2025, reaching a total of 320,700 subscriptions, compared with around 286,500 in the third quarter of 2025, representing an 11.9 per cent increase.

On an annual basis, this marked a 184 per cent rise from the fourth quarter of 2024, when subscriptions stood at 112,900.

It also pointed out that the number of leased line service subscriptions reached 25,900 by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, compared with 24,100 in the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting a 7.5 per cent increase.

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