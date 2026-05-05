AMMAN — President Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC) Khalil Haj Tawfiq, held discussions in Cairo with Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Mohamed Saleh, on ways to enhance economic, investment and trade cooperation, and to expand ties between the two countries’ business communities.

According to a JCC statement on Monday, both parties emphasised the need to build on the "strong" bilateral relations and to foster cooperation between the public and private sectors in order to increase investments and open new areas of partnership.

Haj Tawfiq underscored the need for "deeper" economic integration in areas such as logistics, agriculture and services, building on the respective strengths of both nations, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The president further noted that Jordan offers a stable investment environment, supported by modern legislation, advanced infrastructure, and a strategic location, positioning it as a regional hub.

Despite regional challenges, he pointed out that the Kingdom has maintained economic and monetary stability, bolstering investor confidence.

For his part, Saleh highlighted the importance of facilitating the flow of goods and supporting Jordanian exports to neighbouring markets, while also advancing strategic partnerships and mutual investments.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary General of the Union of Arab Chambers, Khaled Hanafi, and representatives from various Egyptian entities.

Trade between Jordan and Egypt reached around JD812 million in 2025, comprising JD163.1 million in Jordanian exports and JD649 million in imports.

Key exports from Jordan include fertilisers, chemicals, food products, and plastics, while imports include natural gas, food products, chemicals and fresh oranges, in addition to other industrial and consumer goods.

The data indicates strong potential for expanding trade, particularly in fertilisers, chemicals, and phosphoric acid from Jordan, alongside opportunities for Egyptian exports in construction materials, food products and the food industry, reflecting prospects for "broader" economic and investment partnerships between the two countries, Petra reported.

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