AMMAN — Fitch Ratings has affirmed Jordan’s sovereign credit rating at BB- with a stable outlook, despite ongoing regional security challenges, according to the Jordan news agency, Petra.

The agency said that the affirmation reflects Jordan’s economic and fiscal stability, the resilience of its economy in the face of external shocks, progress in economic and financial reforms, a robust banking sector and continued international support.

Fitch projected economic growth to reach around 2.6 per cent in 2026, citing the impact of regional instability on the tourism sector and a decline in European visitor numbers. This follows growth of about 3 per cent recorded in the final quarter of 2025, supported by increased public and foreign investment.

The agency expects growth to pick up in 2027, driven by higher capital spending and continued implementation of major projects, including the National Water Carrier, as well as increased trade with Syria and Iraq.

At the international level, Fitch noted that Jordan continues to benefit from strong backing by donor countries and institutions, and expects the Kingdom to maintain implementation of its national economic reform programme in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund.

On fiscal indicators, the agency forecast a gradual decline in the public debt-to-GDP ratio starting in 2027.

Monetary indicators are also expected to remain stable, with Jordan maintaining its currency peg to the US dollar, strong foreign reserves, low dollarisation levels and a flexible banking sector.

Fitch projected average inflation at around 2.2 per cent in 2026–2027, partly due to a delayed pass-through of rising global oil prices to domestic fuel prices.

The affirmation follows similar decisions earlier this year by Standard & Poor's and Moody's to maintain Jordan’s credit rating, as well as the announcement by the IMF of a staff-level agreement on the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility programme and the second review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility.

These developments underscore continued confidence by international financial institutions and rating agencies in Jordan’s economy and its ability to navigate regional challenges.

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