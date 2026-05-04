AMMAN – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan chaired a Cabinet session on Sunday in Irbid, where he said that the implementation of projects under the national development plan is proceeding as scheduled.

During the Cabinet session, the second to be held in Irbid within a year, Hassan reaffirmed the government’s commitment to delivering all initiatives approved during the previous meeting in the northern governorate, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The prime minister also said that additional development projects have been introduced following consultations with the governorate’s representatives in the Lower House to assess progress and address local needs.

Highlighting Irbid’s economic potential, the prime minister described the governorate as one of the Kingdom’s most promising regions, particularly in industry, information technology, agriculture, and tourism, stressing the importance of maximising these opportunities through partnerships with local stakeholders and elected bodies.

In the healthcare sector, Hassan pointed to recent progress, including the opening of the new Princess Basma Hospital, describing it as a major addition to the Kingdom’s healthcare infrastructure. He said efforts are underway to establish a cancer treatment center at the facility, similar to the one at Amman’s AlBashir Hospital.

Plans also include linking the hospital to the Irbid ring road and upgrading the old hospital building into modern outpatient clinics, he said.

The Premier also said that the government is moving ahead with the Irbid ring road project through investment models aimed at ensuring sustainability and improving transport efficiency.

Hassan announced plans to construct dozens of schools in Irbid over the coming years.

He inaugurated the Maru Secondary School for Girls, describing it as a model for future schools nationwide. The project is part of a corporate social responsibility initiative led by the Association of Banks in Jordan to build 100 schools across the country.

He added that 17 new schools will be established in the governorate at an estimated cost of JD60 million, with nine funded through the initiative and the remainder financed by the state budget.

Addressing broader economic conditions, the prime minister acknowledged regional challenges but emphasised that Jordan’s economy continues to perform steadily, citing a growth rate of around 3 per cent, with ambitions for further expansion.

He also highlighted several major strategic projects currently underway, including the Aqaba Port Railway, the National Water Carrier, and the Risha gas pipeline, in addition to plans for an international stadium, exhibition center, and entertainment city under the Amra City project.

Hassan said these initiatives are expected to inject up to $9 billion into the economy next year, the largest investment volume in the Kingdom’s history, creating job opportunities and boosting economic activity.

He added that many of these projects will involve joint local and foreign investment, with opportunities for public participation.

Hassan said the government is focused on strengthening economic resilience, curbing inflation, and sustaining growth, noting that Aqaba Port continues to operate normally and trade with Syria has reached record levels despite ongoing regional challenges.

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